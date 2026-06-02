Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Sets Digital and Physical Release Date for June 9

Lionsgate's Michael biopic, starring Colman Domingo, arrives digitally and on 4K UHD/Blu-ray on June 9, 2026, after grossing nearly $850 million worldwide.

Lionsgate 's highly anticipated biopic Michael, which hit U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026, will arrive digitally and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on June 9, 2026.

The film is a cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known: Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the story focuses on Michael's life beyond music and traces his journey from his breakthrough as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his rise as the biggest entertainer in the world.

The film also explores his personal struggles, his philanthropic efforts, and his enduring impact on pop culture. The cast features Colman Domingo in the title role, alongside Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and others. The performance by Domingo has been widely praised for its depth and authenticity, capturing both the charisma and the vulnerability of the legendary singer.

The supporting cast brings to life key figures in Jackson's story, from his family members to his collaborators and adversaries. Made on a production budget of $155 million, Michael has become a global phenomenon, grossing nearly $850 million worldwide according to industry reports. The film has resonated with audiences across generations, breaking records in multiple markets and drawing both longtime fans and newcomers.

Its success is a testament to the enduring fascination with Michael Jackson's artistry and the tragic complexities of his life. The home release will include a variety of special features, such as behind-the-scenes documentaries, deleted scenes, and commentary from the director. Fans will have the opportunity to experience the film in stunning 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos audio, making it a must-have for collectors.

The digital version will be available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, while the physical editions will be sold at major retailers. In addition to its box office success, Michael has sparked conversations about the portrayal of controversial figures in cinema. The film attempts to strike a balance between celebrating Jackson's musical genius and addressing the allegations that clouded his later years.

Critics have noted that the film handles these sensitive topics with care, though opinions remain divided. Regardless, Michael stands as a landmark biopic that captures the spectacle and humanity of its subject. As the release date approaches, anticipation for the home video release is high. The film's soundtrack, featuring classic Jackson hits and new recordings, has also been well-received.

For fans who missed it in theaters, this will be the first chance to own the film. The digital and physical release of Michael is set to be one of the biggest home entertainment events of 2026. Overall, Michael is not just a film about a pop star; it is a reflection on fame, creativity, and the price of greatness. With its powerful performances and stunning visuals, it secures its place as a definitive portrait of the King of Pop.

The June 9 release will allow audiences to experience this cinematic achievement in their own homes





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