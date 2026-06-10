Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Released Digitally, Physical Release Date Set for July 14 with Signed Poster Giveaway

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is now available on digital platforms and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 14. A signed poster giveaway and Fandango gift card promotion is underway for U.S. residents.

The Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, is now available on digital platforms. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King , stars Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop.

Signed posters from the director, producer, and cast including Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Nia Long, and Colman Domingo are being given away to three winners, who will also receive a $25 Fandango gift card. The physical release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD is scheduled for July 14 and will include special features.

The official synopsis describes the movie as a cinematic portrayal of Michael Jackson's life and legacy, highlighting his journey from The Jackson 5 to his global stardom, offering an intimate look at his off-stage life and iconic performances. A giveaway for U.S. residents runs until June 17, 2026. The article is written by Tyler Treese, Editor-in-Chief of ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype, an entertainment journalist whose work appears in various outlets.

The text also contains several unrelated news snippets about other movies and actors, including Aaron Pierre in Man of Tomorrow, Maika Monroe's Reminders of Him streaming release, a Law & Order: SVU actor's new role, a Spielberg film ranking, Zazie Beetz's They Will Kill You on HBO Max, Fall 2 updates, and Mortal Kombat II's home release dates. These snippets appear to be boilerplate or sidebar content and are not part of the main Michael Jackson news story





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Michael Jackson Biopic Digital Release 4K Blu-Ray DVD Signed Poster Giveaway Antoine Fuqua Graham King Jaafar Jackson

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