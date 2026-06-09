Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Now Available on Digital Platforms

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, is now available to rent or buy on PVOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled simply Michael, has made its digital debut on premium video-on-demand platforms as of early 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson , the late singer's nephew, in the lead role, the film chronicles the life and career of the King of Pop.

Fans who missed its theatrical run can now rent or purchase the movie from services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and others. A rental provides a 48-hour viewing window once started, while a purchase adds the film permanently to your digital library. This early PVOD release comes after a successful box office performance, earning critical praise for Jaafar's portrayal and the film's attention to detail.

The biopic covers Michael Jackson's journey from his childhood as part of the Jackson 5 through his rise to global superstardom, his groundbreaking music and dance, his personal struggles, and his enduring legacy. With a runtime of over two hours, the film immerses viewers in the highs and lows of Jackson's life, featuring elaborate musical sequences and intimate dramatic moments.

The production team worked closely with the Jackson estate to ensure accuracy, incorporating rare archival footage and interviews with family members. Jaafar Jackson, who grew up hearing stories about his uncle, underwent months of intense training to master Jackson's signature moves and vocal inflections, delivering a performance that has been widely praised as both respectful and captivating. Fuqua's direction brings a cinematic grandeur to the story, utilizing state-of-the-art visual effects to recreate iconic concert moments and music videos.

The soundtrack includes re-recorded versions of classic hits like Thriller, Billie Jean, and Beat It, as well as previously unreleased demos that offer new insight into Jackson's creative process. Since its theatrical release, Michael has grossed over $300 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful music biopics of all time. Critics have highlighted the film's ability to balance spectacle with emotional depth, though some have noted that it glosses over more controversial aspects of Jackson's life.

Nevertheless, the film has been embraced by fans and newcomers alike, serving as a tribute to Jackson's artistic genius. For those eager to watch at home, the digital release offers flexibility. Platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV provide rental and purchase options, often with promotional pricing. Users with existing subscriptions may also find the film included in certain streaming packages.

Rental periods typically last 48 hours from the moment playback begins, while purchased copies remain accessible across devices linked to the same account. To access the film, viewers can navigate to the platform's store, search for Michael (2026), and choose their preferred option. Some platforms also offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing fans to view the movie without immediate cost.

As the digital release continues to roll out internationally, it is expected to reach even more audiences, cementing Michael as a definitive cinematic exploration of the life of one of music's most iconic figures. The film's success underscores the enduring appeal of Jackson's legacy and the power of a well-crafted biopic to introduce his artistry to new generations





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