Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Defies Critics, On Track to Join Billion-Dollar Club Amid PVOD Success

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' has grossed over $900 million, becoming the highest-grossing music biopic ever despite negative reviews. The film's strong PVOD performance and international releases, especially in Japan, keep it on pace to potentially surpass $1 billion and challenge 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' for the year's top spot.

A movie grossing a billion dollars is no minor feat. This is an honor typically reserved for megahits from companies like Disney or from established IPs.

This year saw its first billion-dollar movie in the sequel to the 2024 hit animated film, The Super Mario Bros Movie, titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It grossed approximately $1 billion globally, making it the year's highest-grossing film.

However, there occasionally comes a crowd-pleaser that shatters all expectations. This year's surprise hit was a movie that critics panned, but fans loved, and it has continued to rule at the box office. This movie has grossed over $900 million thus far and has already made history as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, dethroning Bohemian Rhapsody.

It continues to pull decent numbers eight weeks into its theatrical run, with projections showing it will cross the billion-dollar mark sooner or later. Michael, the biopic of the legendary singer Michael Jackson, is the film in question that received negative critical reviews but became a success for Universal and Lionsgate. The movie recently arrived on PVOD, where it has replicated this success, moonwalking to number one on online stores like iTunes and Amazon.

It is not expected that this PVOD release will affect its ability to cross the billion-dollar mark in the coming weeks, as Kino Films has recently brought it to Japan, and the opening numbers have been encouraging. It remains to be seen if the musical biopic will dethrone the animated film and become this year's highest-grossing film. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael tells the story of one of the most influential singers of all time.

The film traces his early days and his subsequent rise to superstardom. The film received negative reviews from critics and currently holds a 38% rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

However, fans of the "Thriller" hitmaker have given it a whooping 97%. Critics note that while star and Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson is great in the role, their consensus on the biopic says it plays out like a "'greatest hits' album that could've benefitted from including liner notes to give actual insight into the icon.

" And maybe that's the exact reason fans love the film that has them "moonwalking across the globe. " That said, suits love a movie like Michael, and if they have a shot at another billion dollars in a few years, a sequel is the logical extension





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