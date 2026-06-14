The Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', has broken box-office records and is on track to become the biggest music biopic of all time worldwide. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, features the King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role and follows the icon's early life and career. Despite a difficult production, the movie has grossed $355 million domestically and another $544 million from international markets for a global total of $900 million.

After a groundbreaking box-office run, the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, moonwalked onto PVOD platforms this week. The movie defied pre-release controversy to break box-office records, and is on track to overtake Bohemian Rhapsody to become the biggest music biopic of all time worldwide.

Domestically, Michael was able to outgross Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. For all its commercial achievements, however, the movie hasn't yet been able to hit the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office, and now that it's available to watch at home, it's unclear if the film will have the legs to pull this off. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael was released in theaters worldwide on April 24.

The movie features the King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role and follows the icon's early life and career. Michael had a difficult production, with the entire third act having to be redone due to legal reasons. This led to the budget escalating to a reported $200 million. But Lionsgate had full faith in the movie's box-office potential, and the gamble paid off.

Michael has so far grossed $355 million domestically and another $544 million from international markets for a global total of $900 million. The film's success is a testament to the enduring power of Michael Jackson's music and legacy, and it will be interesting to see if it can continue to perform well in the home market.

The movie's availability on PVOD platforms is a significant development, as it allows fans to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules. This could potentially lead to a new wave of fans discovering the film and its music, and it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming weeks and months.

The film's success is also a reminder of the importance of music in our lives, and the impact that it can have on our culture and society. Michael Jackson's music and legacy continue to inspire and influence new generations of artists and fans, and it is clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. The film's success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to transcend time and space.

The movie's availability on PVOD platforms is a significant development, as it allows fans to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules. This could potentially lead to a new wave of fans discovering the film and its music, and it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming weeks and months.

The film's success is also a reminder of the importance of music in our lives, and the impact that it can have on our culture and society. Michael Jackson's music and legacy continue to inspire and influence new generations of artists and fans, and it is clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. The movie's success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to transcend time and space.

The film's availability on PVOD platforms is a significant development, as it allows fans to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules. This could potentially lead to a new wave of fans discovering the film and its music, and it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming weeks and months.

The film's success is also a reminder of the importance of music in our lives, and the impact that it can have on our culture and society. Michael Jackson's music and legacy continue to inspire and influence new generations of artists and fans, and it is clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. The movie's success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to transcend time and space.

The film's availability on PVOD platforms is a significant development, as it allows fans to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules. This could potentially lead to a new wave of fans discovering the film and its music, and it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming weeks and months.

The film's success is also a reminder of the importance of music in our lives, and the impact that it can have on our culture and society. Michael Jackson's music and legacy continue to inspire and influence new generations of artists and fans, and it is clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. The movie's success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to transcend time and space





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