Michael Jackson Album Returns to No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums

A Michael Jackson album climbs three spots to No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 14, earning 55,000 equivalent album units in a week boosted by Halloween.

Michael Jackson is back at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, with a Michael Jackson album rising three spots to claim the top position on the chart dated Nov. 14. The album is released through the Epic and Legacy record labels. Its latest climb was driven by a tracking week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, when sales and streams lifted the set to 55,000 equivalent album units.

The chart run marks a new milestone for the King of Pop. The result gives Michael Jackson a 101st career week at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, placing him second among all acts since the chart launched in 1965.

Also read Billboard Hot 100 Nov 14 2026 Michael Jackson Thriller Reaches No 2

How the Album Gained 89 Percent Week Over Week

The album earned 55,000 equivalent album units in the Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 tracking week, according to Luminate. That total represents an 89% increase from 29,000 units in the prior week.

Streaming accounted for 32,000 of those units, a figure representing 34.2 million official on-demand streams of the album's songs. Traditional album sales contributed 22,000 units, and track-equivalent album units added 1,000 more.

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The surge is largely centered on one song, the album's title track, which gained after the Halloween holiday. Luminate tracks these consumption formats together, so a single popular song can noticeably lift the overall album total when its streams rise sharply.

Under Luminate's methodology, one unit equals one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 1,000 paid or subscription tier official on-demand audio and video streams for a song on the album. For ad-supported tier streams, the threshold is 2,500 streams per unit.

Record Chart Run and Competing Milestones

The album returns to No. 1 for a 40th week on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It previously held the top spot for two weeks in May, following the wake of the post-of all time ranking.

Michael Jackson's album also reaches its highest rank since 1984. That was the year the album wrapped up 37 weeks at No. 1 on the list, which remains the most weeks at No. 1 for an album by a single artist.

The album's record stood for decades. From 1984 until 2025, it held the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the chart. SZA's album has since taken that distinction, and it remains in first place with 46 weeks on top, having most recently topped the ranking in January.

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Michael Jackson trails only former Motown labelmates The Temptations, who have posted a record 109 weeks in the penthouse of the chart. Each of those weeks represents a chart position that the Temptations have held longer than any other act.

What the Chart Milestone Means for Fans and Catalog Sales

For listeners, the chart run shows continued demand for catalog music during the fall season. The Halloween holiday drove a noticeable share of the surge, demonstrating how seasonal moments can renew interest in older recordings.

For the music industry, the result underscores the value of catalog releases managed by Epic and Legacy. Chart positions tied to streaming and album sales give labels and rights holders a measurable way to track ongoing demand years after an album's original release.

The next scheduled step is the chart dated Nov. 14, which reflects the Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 tracking period. Future weekly updates from Luminate will show whether the title track sustains its momentum or whether the album's position slips as the holiday demand fades.