Michael J. Fox Spotted at Knicks Game, Discusses Parkinson's Battle and Mortality

Michael J. Fox, 65, was spotted sitting courtside at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, where the New York Knicks narrowly beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in the championship series. He has been cheering on the Knicks throughout their playoff run and has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988. Michael J. Fox gained worldwide recognition beginning in 1982 on the NBC sitcom Family Ties and continued his rise to fame for the next four decades. He publicly confirmed his diagnosis seven years later and has launched an eponymous nonprofit supporting Parkinson’s research amid his health battle. He has also begun thinking about and questioning his eventual mortality amid his Parkinson’s battle.

Michael J. Fox , 65, was spotted sitting courtside at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, where the New York Knicks narrowly beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in the championship series.

Fox has been cheering on the Knicks throughout their playoff run, previously attending two games last month against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The actor has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988, the same year that he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29. Michael J. Fox gained worldwide recognition beginning in 1982 on the NBC sitcom Family Ties and continued his rise to fame for the next four decades.

He publicly confirmed his diagnosis seven years later. Michael J. Fox, who launched an eponymous nonprofit supporting Parkinson’s research amid his health battle, ultimately retired from acting in 2020. He has also begun thinking about and questioning his eventual mortality amid his Parkinson’s battle. UPDATE — 4/10/2026, 10:30 a.m. ET: Michael J. Fox had a hilarious response to a report implying that he had died.

He is not an actor — he’s my date. Michael J. Fox is a dad and an actor





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Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Disease New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Tracy Pollan Parkinson's Research Actor Retirement Mortality Humor

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