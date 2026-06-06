Michael J. Fox’s ‘Family Ties’ Emmy Win Changed the Record Books

The actor’s 1986 victory made him the youngest winner ever in his category, a feat that still defines one of TV’s standout Emmy moments.

Michael J. Fox with his first Emmy. THR reported that when asked what time period he would go back to, à la Back to the Future, he said, “I’d go back about 20 minutes ago, when they say, ‘The winner is …’ ”made Emmy history 40 years ago and set a benchmark that has yet to be broken.

In 1986, Fox was a second-time nominee for playing Alex P. Keaton, the conservative-leaning eldest child of former hippie parents on NBC’s sitcom. At 25, he won the award for best lead actor in a comedy series, beating out such veterans as Harry Anderson, Ted Danson and Bob Newhart, and became the youngest actor ever to win the prize. (The second youngest winner,Tonys: Apple TV, Backer of 'Schmigadoon!

' on Screen and Stage, Poised to Become Fastest Streamer to an EGOT The episode for which Fox won his award, “The Real Thing,” was notable for another reason: It featured Tracy Pollan’s first appearance on the series. She and Fox played a couple and later married in real life. — among 18 career nominations. And he could be in the running for another guest acting Emmy for Apple TV’s.

A fierce advocate for research into Parkinson’s disease, which has affected him since he was 29, Fox played Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who befriends Harrison Ford’s Dr. Paul Rhoades, also diagnosed with Parkinson’s, in the show’s most recent season.

“Unlike Anything That’s Ever Been Done on Television Before”: ‘House of the Dragon’ Battle Secrets Revealed at SXSW LondonThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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