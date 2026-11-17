Michael J Fox joins family at the 26th annual Parkinson's gala, raising over $3 billion for research, while discussing his acting return and family support.

Michael J Fox marked a significant milestone in his advocacy work by attending the 26th annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. The actor made a rare and spirited red carpet appearance, choosing to walk without his wheelchair to pose alongside his wife Tracy Pollan and their daughters. The event served as a powerful celebration of two decades of relentless fundraising efforts dedicated to finding a cure for the neurodegenerative disease.

The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, established by the actor in 2000, has now successfully raised more than $3 billion to support critical scientific inquiry. Tracy Pollan, who accompanied Fox to the gala, expressed profound pride in the organization's longevity and its ability to mobilize resources effectively. She emphasized that these funds go directly to scientists, facilitating the necessary work to drive progress in understanding and treating the condition.

Also read Tracy Pollan Shares Parkinson's Care Strategy at Michael J. Fox Foundation Gala

Parkinson's disease severely affects the central nervous system, disrupting the body's ability to control movement. The foundation's extensive financial backing has allowed for continuous innovation in treatment and care over the past twenty-plus years. Pollan highlighted the tangible results of these efforts, noting that the massive sum of money raised enables researchers to pursue ambitious projects that might otherwise remain unfunded.

During the evening, Fox was notably reunited with his Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd. The iconic franchise featured Fox as Marty McFly, a high schooler who travels to the 1950s with Doc Brown, portrayed by Lloyd. This reunion underscored the enduring connections within Hollywood circles and the actor's continued presence in the public eye despite his health challenges.

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The gala also featured reunions with other industry legends, including Alan Ruck from Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Hosted by Denis Leary, the event included musical performances from artists such as John Mayer, Brad Paisley, Josh Johnson, and Tom Papa. Fox posed for photographs with several attendees, including Mayer and former Late Show host David Letterman, showcasing the widespread support he has garnered over the years.

Tracy Pollan spoke candidly about the dynamics of their 38-year marriage and the realities of caregiving. She emphasized the importance of living day by day and staying present, acknowledging the difficulties while celebrating the family's unwavering loyalty. Pollan described their brood as steadfast in their support, noting that while Michael's optimism is crucial, it does not diminish the hard work required from both the patient and his caregivers.

Michael J Fox recently returned to acting with a role in Apple TV's Shrinking, playing Gerry, a character who also lives with Parkinson's disease. His performance earned him a nomination for his 19th Emmy overall, though he lost to Rob Reiner in a posthumous win. Fox had previously announced his return to acting sooner than expected, citing the disease's impact on his ability to memorize lines as a significant challenge.

At the Emmy Awards in September, Fox received the Hope Humanitarian Award, an honor attended by his entire family. During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his diagnosis in 1991 at the age of 29. He shared that he kept his health battle secret from Hollywood for nearly a decade, drawing lessons of selflessness from the late entertainer Bob Hope, who inspired his approach to public advocacy.

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Fox revealed that he initially worried his diagnosis would affect his work and relationships with audiences. He questioned whether fans would reject him if they knew he was sick. However, the overwhelming support he received from fans around the world inspired him to continue, leading him to set out to advocate for Parkinson's disease and raise money for research.

The actor stated that accepting Parkinson's did not mean he had to surrender to it. Instead, it meant doing everything he could to benefit everyone living with the disease. He expressed pride in the progress made by the foundation to benefit Parkinson's patients and their families, marking a journey from secrecy to open and impactful advocacy.