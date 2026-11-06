Michael J Fox Inducts George Stephanopoulos at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honored by Michael J Fox, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Michael Strahan.

Actor Michael J Fox joined Good Morning America anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts on Thursday to celebrate their receipt of stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony honored the longtime broadcasters for their enduring contributions to television news and entertainment. Fox, who has managed Parkinson's disease since 1991, appeared in a wheelchair to deliver a heartfelt and humorous induction speech for his close friend Stephanopoulos.

Humorous Tributes From Michael J Fox

Fox opened his remarks by highlighting the comedic side of his decades-long friendship with Stephanopoulos. He shared anecdotes about their shared vacations, noting that they have traveled to Greece twice together. Fox joked that traveling with Stephanopoulos is the best way to remain invisible, as the anchor is often unrecognized in the popular destination.

Also read Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The actor also poked fun at Stephanopoulos' busy schedule and personality. He recalled calls from the anchor at seven in the morning to make lunch plans, only for Stephanopoulos to rush out the door at six o'clock. Fox quipped that this behavior might be a ruse to avoid paying the restaurant bill, showcasing the comfortable banter between the two friends.

Nash-Betts Honors Robin Roberts Legacy

Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts took the stage to pay tribute to Robin Roberts, focusing on the anchor's authenticity and groundbreaking career. Nash-Betts emphasized how Roberts demonstrated that professional success does not require sacrificing one's true self. She specifically addressed the impact Roberts has had on young viewers, particularly minority children who may see their own potential reflected in Roberts' achievements.

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Nash-Betts highlighted Roberts' courage, faith, and kindness as defining traits of her public persona. The actress noted that while Hollywood is placing a star in the ground, Roberts has spent her life inspiring others to reach for the sky. This sentiment underscored Roberts' role as a mentor and a trailblazer in broadcast journalism.

Strahan Recalls Roberts Mentorship

NFL Hall of Famer and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan shared personal stories about Roberts' impact on his career transition. He recounted a moment at the Oscars red carpet where a nervous Strahan was approached by Roberts. Her simple question about his nerves led to a reassuring message that he belonged in Hollywood.

Strahan also praised Stephanopoulos for his integrity and journalistic dedication. He noted that Stephanopoulos brought his experience as President Bill Clinton's communications director to his role in television. Strahan highlighted that for nearly three decades, Stephanopoulos has maintained a reputation for intelligence and curiosity in his reporting.

Celebrating a Historic Achievement

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for both anchors, who received their stars side by side. Their awards represent the 2,862nd and 2,863rd stars installed since the Hollywood Walk of Fame was completed in 1961. The initial ceremony in 1961 had featured 1,558 entries, making their induction part of a long-standing tradition of recognizing entertainment industry excellence.

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Stephanopoulos expressed disbelief at sharing a desk with such accomplished colleagues. He joked about his own height, standing 5-feet 5-inches tall, while sitting next to Roberts, a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, and Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer. This lighthearted comment emphasized the unique dynamic of the Good Morning America team.

Roberts' Athletic and Broadcasting Legacy

Roberts' induction also recognized her extensive background in sports. She played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University from 1979 to 1983. Her contributions to sports broadcasting were further honored by her induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. This dual legacy of athletic achievement and media success formed the core of the day's celebrations.