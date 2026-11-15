Michael J. Fox Family Gala Raises Funds for Parkinson's Research

Michael J. Fox Foundation hosts annual gala in New York City on November 14. The event features performances by John Mayer and Brad Paisley, celebrating progress in Parkinson's disease research.

Michael J. Fox returned to the spotlight on November 14, 2026, attending the annual gala for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in New York City. The event, titled 'A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's,' served as a major fundraising and awareness milestone for the actor's long-standing philanthropic efforts.

Family Reunion Highlights Red Carpet Event

Fox, who is 65 years old, posed for photographs alongside his wife and fellow actor Tracy Pollan. They were joined by all three of their daughters: Esmé Annabelle Fox, who is 25 years old, and the twins Schuyler Fox and Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, who are both 31 years old. Their son, Sam Michael Fox, was not present at the gathering.

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The family appeared together for the first time in a public setting for this specific occasion. Esmé, Schuyler, and Aquinnah wore elegant gowns to the evening's functions. Tracy Pollan also dressed formally for the occasion. Michael J. Fox opted for a more casual yet polished look, wearing a T-shirt underneath a formal jacket.

Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

The gala featured a diverse array of high-profile attendees and performers. Notable guests included talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and David Letterman. Willie Geist from the TODAY show was also among the celebrity attendees. The evening included several comedy sets and musical performances designed to entertain and engage the crowd.

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John Mayer took the stage to perform for the audience. Country music star Brad Paisley also presented a musical set during the night. Michael J. Fox joined Paisley on stage to play the electric guitar, showcasing his musical talents alongside other artists. Comedians Josh Johnson and Tom Papa delivered their routines throughout the event.

Advocacy and Recent Awards Recognition

Fox has been a vocal proponent for Parkinson's research since founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000. His dedication to this cause was recently recognized with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmys in September. This award honors his significant philanthropy and contributions to the medical community.

In his acceptance speech for the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, Fox discussed the progress made in treating Parkinson's disease. He stated that he is proud of the advancements benefiting patients and their families. Fox expressed confidence that the medical community is moving closer to eradicating the disease permanently.

Personal Philosophy on Living with Parkinson's

Fox shared his personal approach to managing his condition during the award speech. He explained that he has reached a place of acceptance regarding his diagnosis. He described his situation as his reality rather than something he is suffering from. This perspective allows him to continue his advocacy work effectively.

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He emphasized that gratitude and acceptance are partners in his daily life. Fox noted that surrendering to his condition has helped him maintain a positive outlook. This philosophy underpins his continued public appearances and fundraising efforts. The gala serves as a testament to the ongoing support for his mission.

The event in New York City highlighted the intersection of entertainment and medical advocacy. By combining star power with a serious cause, the Michael J. Fox Foundation continues to raise funds for research. The presence of major celebrities helps amplify the message of hope and progress in Parkinson's disease treatment.