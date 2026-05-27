Michael Irvin Takes Issue With Stephen Jones, Cowboys 'Flexing' on George Pickens

Michael Irvin isn't thrilled with one aspect of how the Dallas Cowboys and Stephen Jones handled the George Pickens contract situation.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin wishes the team would have handled one thing differently when it comes to the George Pickens contract situation.and it is very clear at this point that Dallas never had any intention of signing the veteran wideout to a long-term deal, which is understandable given the fact Pickens needs to prove he will not revert to his bad-boy self.

However, there was one aspect of the situation that Irvin did not like and it had to do with Stephen Jones publicly stating the team "We've made a decision that we're going to have George Pickens play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Jones said in April.

"The only problem is I don't need you to say there's no long-term deal in the works this year. I want to leave him hoping," Irvin said.

"Stephen did that. I don't know why Stephen did that.

" "That was a little flexing for me," Irvin added, before agreeing with one of the co-hosts that it was a "slap in the face" to Pickens. Michael Irvin didn’t like Stephen Jones coming out and saying they weren’t going to have any long term talks this year with George Pickens:Truth be told, it was a bit odd to see Jones say that, and for a few reasons.

For starters, it's rare to see a team official make a public statement saying the team isn't going to talk to a player about a contract, and it was also very early in the process for Jones to make that statement, as the two sides had until July to get something done. On the flip side, the Cowboys telling Pickens they had no intention of signing him to a long-term deal that early is the right thing to do for the player because it avoids leading him on.

We'd suggest not being so public with it next time, though.

"There is zero interest in a trade for George Pickens," Jones told Mad Dog Sports Radio's Adam Schein. Granted, that's something we already figured to be true because of Pickens' past and need to prove he has changed, but to see a team executive say it publicly was pretty shocking and we can't imagine Pickens was too pleased about it.

That's the right approach for him because, again, he's got to show multiple years of good behavior before the Cowboys or any team will be willing to bet on him with a lucrative, long-term contract. We ultimately believe if Pickens does get a long-term deal in 2027, it won't be coming from the Cowboys, as they are alreadyInstead, the best-case scenario for all parties involved is Dallas tags Pickens again in 2027 and trades him to a team that will be willing to sign him a long-term contract.

But if we get to a point where the Cowboys tag Pickens again and want to keep him on that tag for another year, weMike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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