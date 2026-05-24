Michael Harte on Shock of Kylie Minogue's Second Cancer Diagnosis and First Meeting with the Superstar

The Irish director of Kylie Minogue’s hit documentary, Michael Harte, revealed his surprise and admiration for the superstar’s openness and authenticity.

The Irish director of Kylie Minogue ’s hit documentary, Michael Harte , admits he was shocked when the superstar revealed her second cancer diagnosis during the series.

Harte recalled how Kylie opened up during filming and talked about the song Story, saying it was ‘healing’ for her. Despite his belief that they had enough material, Harte was surprised when Kylie asked him to come into the studio and record Christmas music, as it led to the discovery of the first Christmas number one song.

He also shared his moment of first meeting Kylie Minogue, who turned up late and made him feel nervous, but quickly disarmed him with her charm





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Michael Harte Kylie Minogue Documentary Cancer Diagnosis Christmas Music Collaboration With Kylie Minogue First Meeting With Kylie Minogue Authentic Interview

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