Mayor Mamdani is certainly not my idea of a good public official, but there is no denying his consistency.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Mayor Zohran Mamdani take part in the annual Puerto Rican day parade on June 14, 2026. Mayor Mamdani is certainly not my idea of a good public official, but there is no denying his consistency.

That normally would be a virtue, but not in his case because nearly everything he says and does is rooted in pure politics. The responsibility to serve all New Yorkers takes a back seat to his compulsion to feed his base of Socialist radicals.

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“During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” he said. “New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. ” That sounds reasonable, but his claims have no basis in reality and he apparently knows nothing and cares less about why the unit was created.

His nepo-brat ignorance extends to how peaceful protests in New York and elsewhere have often turned violent without warning. Additionally, horrific terrorist assaults on urban areas around the world were fairly common a decade ago, and similar rampages could happen again.

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Perhaps Mamdani doesn’t care because most of the rioters these days, especially the anti-America and anti-Israel goons, are his fellow travelers. legendary Police Commissioner Bill Bratton in 2015, and has been maintained by subsequent mayors and Bratton’s successors, including the current top cop, Jessica Tisch. She has consistently defended the unit, and her declaration of support for the change looked and read like a hostage note.

It “gave the department a mobile force that could move quickly across the five boroughs in response to major incidents, crime patterns and civil disorder,” Bratton wrote. He cited coordinated terror attacks in Mumbai and Paris that “showed how quickly multiple armed assailants could strike different locations — and how a city could be tested if specialized officers were not ready to respond.

” He also defended the unit’s training and limited use to refute Mamdani’s false claim that it was deployed for routine protests by writing that the “active-shooter training and equipment were deployed only for the exceptional moment when an armed attacker threatened lives — not as the ordinary tools of protest management. ” Perhaps Mamdani doesn’t want to dig into those days because it would draw attention to the time when he marinated in police hatred.

There are traces of that thinking when he declares that “We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation. ” In plain English, New Yorkers will soon be able to call 911 about a dangerous situation and watch as a couple of Socialists show up with lectures on taxing the rich and jabber on about the warmth of collectivism.

The pandering was obnoxious when Mamdani credited himself with having a “broader vision for public safety — one where New Yorkers have confidence in the institutions responsible for keeping them safe and where fundamental freedoms are respected. ” The vast majority of New Yorkers trust the police much more than they trust any politician, including Mamdani. The support was even stronger, 73%-23%, when respondents were asked about the police in their community.

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The officers’ main union, the Police Benevolent Association, opposed the latest change by accusing the mayor of being “willing to put public safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base. ” It also told New Yorkers that “the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours.

” Fair point, and the political overhang is so obvious that I wonder why Mamdani feels the need to constantly beat the Socialist drum. After all, he’s got three more years in his term and at age 35, would be just 42 if he were to win and finish a second term. On its face, that sounds unlikely, but we are living in an extremely volatile political era, as the midterm elections proved.

One indication of its soaring confidence is the left’s overlord, the Democratic Socialists of America, has its eyes on the White House in 2028. That rules out Mamdani because he was born in Uganda, but the shifting sands might create another opening for him. Queens and Bronx Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president.

By a lopsided vote, it passed a motion called “Run AOC 2028” and become “A Democratic Socialist President. ”If she doesn’t go for the White House, she almost certainly will mount a primary challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer, whose position as head of Senate Democrats is now threatened by the new majority he helped to build. It’s obviously far too early for either to declare, but the game is underway.

If Van Hollen wins, Schumer would be wounded and extremely vulnerable, assuming he even runs in two years. And with the state being solidly blue, the primary winner would be a slam-dunk favorite to win the general, no matter whom the GOP offers as a sacrificial lamb.