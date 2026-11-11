Michael Goodwin: It’s Stephen Miller time in the Trump admin — threatened media and Dems are already spreading misinformation

In making Stephen Miller his new chief of staff, President Trump unleashed an avalanche of pent-up resentment toward his new top aide.

President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.

, U.S., August 6, 2026. He said his team would not work with Miller, whom he labeled a “stone cold racist. ”Still, there is no arguing with the reasonable view that the new White House chief’s style is not one that ­endears. Miller is whip smart and has a voluminous knowledge of government, laws and court precedents on immigration, all of which he routinely unloads on questioners in a machine-gun cadence.

Also read The stoning of Stephen Miller, now running the Trump White House

His demeanor often conveys contempt and his habit of talking down to people has made him a favorite whipping boy for Dems and their media handmaidens. Part of that reaction stems from the fact that Miller is the ultimate Trump loyalist and has been with the president As far back as his college days at Duke, Miller had a laser-like focus on immigration, which was long before Trump entered politics.

To judge from the river of bile flowing his way, detractors assume Miller will usurp all of Trump’s responsibility to set the agenda, and will be the only White House contact for the Dem congressional majority. Memo to the Gray Lady: Trump will remain president for the next two years, and the Dem Congress will not control the government.

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Some of the anti-Miller hyperbole reflects how the president’s harshest critics tend to see the aide as a reflection of what they regard as Trump’s inner darkness. Indeed, Trump himself has admitted agent mistakes in a few cases that involved shootings and promises to dial back aggressive actions. Yet it is only fair to see Miller in other crucial ways because the personal dislike for him overshadows three key points.

First, he has never been a policy maker, and while he has served as an adviser of Trump’s immigration stances, he doesn’t make the policy he is called upon to explain and defend. Trump inherited in his second term was not seen as crucial by Dems or the lefty media, and still isn’t.

Biden’s decision to open the gates to 12 million or more illegals, without any assessment of who they were and how they would support themselves created an unprecedented problem that remains unsolved. A prior era of mass migration, the 30-year period from 1890 to 1920, saw about 18 million immigrants come to America. To think that anywhere near those numbers could be seamlessly absorbed in a four-year term a century later is insane.

Although he appeared to be concerned about the policy he supposedly had approved, his response was to make his incompetent vice president, Kamala Harris, the border czar. For his lies and inaction, Mayorkas was impeached by a divided House of Representatives on charges that accused him of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” but the move was rejected by the Senate.

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Meanwhile, no Dem official in any blue state complained about the endless surge of unemployed and often unemployable men showing up in their cities. His only complaint was to call Texas Republicans racists because they were sending buses full of migrants to New York and other blue cities. The Republicans had a clear purpose — to share the pain and cost so those mayors would lobby Biden to close the border.

Adams’ only demand even as Midtown Manhattan was flooded was that Albany and Washington help fund his extravagant Welcome Wagon, which included free housing, food, transportation, education and medical care. According to estimates, the city and state spent a combined $15 billion over a four-year period on the illegal newcomers — and many expenses are ongoing. , Trump repeatedly targeted ballooning costs, the ignorance about who the newcomers were, and cases of violent crime and murders committed by illegals.

There was no serious counterargument, just the Dems’ usual knee-jerk charges of racism and xenophobia, all of which were amplified by left-wing media. In fact, he was in the US illegally, and authorities believed he was a member of the deadly MS-13 gang, a human trafficker, and wife-beater.

He declared that “we’ll terminate the visas of all of those Hamas sympathizers, and we’ll get them off our college campuses, out of our cities and get them the hell out of our country. ”The approach allowed little or no coverage of cases where illegal migrants were charged with murders, rapes and other horrific crimes.