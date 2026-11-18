Michael Goggins details his unexpected casting in Disney Animation's Hexed. Discover how the actor landed the role of Beef Roger Crummchuk and the impact on his career.

Actor Michael Goggins has officially joined the voice cast of Disney Animation's upcoming fantasy adventure feature film, Hexed. The renowned performer will voice the character Beef Roger Crummchuk, a pivotal figure in the movie's narrative. This casting marks a significant genre shift for the actor, who is widely recognized for his intense live-action roles in television and cinema.

Unexpected Path to Disney Animation

Michael Goggins revealed that joining Walt Disney Animation Studios was never part of his original career trajectory. The actor was in the midst of filming the action-comedy Mister when he received the initial proposal for the animation project. He admitted that the prospect of entering the Disney animated universe was initially intimidating, causing him to question how his distinct acting style would align with the studio's traditional creative environment.

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Clarifying the Role Fit

During early discussions with Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Chris Bush, Michael Goggins directly questioned how he would fit into the studio's world. His inquiry, How would I fit into your world man, reflected his uncertainty about the match. However, once he heard the specifics of the character description, his perspective shifted immediately. He realized the connection was natural and stated that the role made perfect sense for his talents.

Character Dynamics and Performance

Michael Goggins describes his character Beef Roger Crummchuk as a curmudgeon who serves as a genuine mentor and adult figure to the protagonist, Billie. The actor emphasized his desire to deliver a performance that felt authentic while seamlessly integrating into the animated film's world. This role requires a nuanced vocal delivery that balances the character's gruff exterior with his underlying supportive nature.

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Established Acting Career Background

Before venturing into animation, Michael Goggins built a formidable reputation through memorable television and film performances. His portrayal of Boyd Crowder in the FX series Justified earned him an Emmy nomination, highlighting his critical acclaim. He also established himself as a prominent television actor through his role as Shane Vendrell in the crime drama The Shield.

Upcoming Projects and Industry Impact

The actor's filmography includes notable appearances in Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Tomb Raider, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He also starred as Baby Billy Freeman in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and appeared as Rick Hatchett in the third season of HBO's series. With Hexed, he will expand his artistic range through voice acting. Early reactions to the animated feature have begun emerging following its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.