Michael Fassbender's 'Hope' Breaks Records Before Theatrical Release

Michael Fassbender's new science fiction thriller, 'Hope', is causing a stir in the film industry with its record-breaking pre-sales and successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, set in an isolated town near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, follows a police chief as he investigates reports of a tiger and uncovers a potentially supernatural threat. With over half of its budget already earned back through pre-sales, 'Hope' is expected to make a significant impact on the global box office.

Michael Fassbender 's latest film, ' Hope ', is making waves in the film industry even before its theatrical release. Set in the isolated town of Hope Harbor near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the science fiction thriller follows a local police chief as he investigates reports of a tiger roaming the area.

As the investigation unfolds, what initially seems like a wildlife incident takes a darker turn, revealing a potentially supernatural threat that forces the residents to confront their fears.

'Hope' has broken a major record, with its distributor, Plus M Entertainment, announcing that the film has achieved the highest overseas pre-sales total ever for a Korean film. The project has been sold to over 200 territories, and the record-breaking numbers have already earned back half of the film's budget before its opening in theaters.

With a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival and a steady following worldwide, 'Hope' is poised to make a significant impact on the global box office





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Michael Fassbender Hope Science Fiction Thriller Korean Film Box Office Record Cannes Film Festival

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