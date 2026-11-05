Michael Douglas Defends Nepotism Claims With Family At Tibet House Gala

Michael Douglas appears with children Dylan and Carys at the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala, reiterating his stance against the nepo baby label while praising their hard work.

Michael Douglas joined his children Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas at the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala on Wednesday for a rare public appearance alongside his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Basic Instinct actor arrived at the venue wearing a navy shirt and a black suit, presenting a polished image for the evening. His daughter Carys wore a stylish black top with a cream skirt, while son Dylan opted for a funky shirt.

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The family posed with notable guests including actress Uma Thurman and artist Scooter LaForge during the gala event. This appearance follows Michael Douglas's recent vocal defense of his children's careers in the entertainment industry.

Douglas specifically rejects the term nepo baby as an unfair descriptor for their professional paths. He has publicly stated that he dislikes the label, arguing that it applies to almost every business sector where parents assist their offspring.

He referenced his own lineage, noting that his father Kirk Douglas came from humble beginnings. Kirk's grandfather was a junkman, rather than inheriting wealth or status directly through family connections.

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In promoting his memoir One Helluva Ride last month, Douglas emphasized that family career trajectories are a central theme of his writing. He explained that his motivation was to illustrate the ups and downs of life.

The actor highlighted the immense effort required to succeed versus opportunities handed down through generations. He recalled receiving comments early in his career that he reminded people of his father.

He initially viewed these comparisons as a compliment but later wished to escape them to establish his own identity. He argued that nearly all parents attempt to help their sons or daughters enter their field.

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared her perspective in AARP magazine, describing the term nepo baby as horrific. She detailed how she and Douglas subjected their children to rigorous training to test their genuine passion for acting and theater.

Zeta-Jones noted that the couple told horror stories to see if their children would remain interested in the craft. Despite the challenges, both Dylan and Carys pursued every production, theater camp, and summer break activity.

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The mother highlighted that while only a small percentage of people make a living in entertainment, her children love their work. She expressed pride in their ability to forge their own paths through auditions and hard work.

Dylan Douglas made his acting debut in two thousand three in the film It Runs in the Family. He appeared alongside his parents, late grandfather Kirk Douglas, and brother Cameron Douglas.

Cameron Douglas, aged forty-seven, is also an actor and the product of Douglas's previous marriage to Diandra Luker. Both Dylan and Carys graduated from Brown University.

Dylan studied political science and Carys earned degrees in film and international relations. Their educational achievements underscore the couple's emphasis on academic rigor alongside artistic pursuits.

Douglas advised his children that rejection is inevitable in show business. He urged them to proceed only if they could handle such setbacks in the competitive landscape.

He remains confident in their talent, stating that all three of his children are skilled and capable. He believes their efforts will ultimately succeed despite the industry's challenges.