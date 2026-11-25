Michael Dorn discusses the 1995 controversy surrounding Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's first lesbian kiss with Terry Farrell, contrasting actor indifference with audience uproar.

Michael Dorn has provided new insight into the intense public reaction to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's groundbreaking depiction of LGBTQ+ romance. The actor, who plays Lt. Commander Worf, recently reflected on the broadcast of Season 4, Episode 5, titled Rejoined, which aired in 1995. This episode featured the first same-sex kiss in the history of the Star Trek franchise between the Trill character Jadzia Dax and Lenara Khan.

Context of the 1995 Rejoined Episode

Dorn appeared as a guest on The Show People Podcast, where host Andrew Keates highlighted the complex dynamics of the characters. Keates noted that Worf had married Jadzia Dax, played by Terry Farrell, and that her love interest in the episode, Lenara Khan, was married to one of Dax's previous hosts. This created a narrative situation where Worf was romantically involved with someone connected to a transgender-themed character arc, a concept Dorn admitted he had never considered during production.

Also read Michael Dorn Contrasts Star Trek: The Next Generation's Fun Set With Deep Space Nine's Serious Tone

When discussing his working relationship with Terry Farrell, Dorn expressed deep admiration for her performance. He stated that he viewed Jadzia Dax as incredibly attractive, using strong language to emphasize that she was simply beautiful. Dorn focused on the chemistry between the characters rather than the controversy, noting that he brought an offstage energy to their onscreen partnership that helped build trust between the actors.

Backlash to the Star Trek Same-Sex Kiss

Despite Dorn's personal lack of concern, the broader audience reaction was significant and heated. He recalled fans contacting him with urgent messages about the upcoming kiss scene. Dorn mentioned that he had lived in San Francisco for two years, implying he was aware of diverse community perspectives, yet he was still surprised by the intensity of the backlash from certain viewer segments.

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The episode marked a first for the franchise by depicting a romantic relationship between two women. While Dorn and Farrell did not view the scene as controversial, audiences in the mid-1990s reacted with what Dorn described as people losing their composure. This occurred during a period when shows like Will & Grace, Ellen, Roseanne, and Friends were increasing the visibility of homosexual characters on television.

Chemistry Between Worf and Jadzia Dax

The writers of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine quickly recognized the natural chemistry between Worf and Jadzia Dax. This led to their romantic pairing, which culminated in a marriage in Season 6 before Farrell exited the series. Dorn remembered that Farrell trusted him significantly, which helped navigate the difficult periods of her tenure on the show. Their characters represented a beauty and the beast dynamic that writers embraced fully.

According to Dorn, the writers did not shy away from depicting the physical attraction between the Klingon and the Trill. He recalled that the show explored the perils of their attraction without compromising on the intensity of the scenes. This electric partnership is often cited by fans as one of the best couples in the entire Star Trek universe.

Retrospective View by Showrunner Ira Steven Behr

Ira Steven Behr, a showrunner for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, reflected on the episode in the 2019 documentary What We Left Behind. Behr admonished himself for not going far enough with LGBTQ+ representation following the Dax and Lenara storyline. He believed the production team wimped out on including more significant queer narratives during that era.

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Modern Star Trek productions, now led by Alex Kurtzman, have addressed this gap by introducing the franchise's first gay couple, first trans character, and first non-binary character. These developments across multiple series demonstrate a commitment to broader LGBTQ+ inclusion that was lacking in the 1990s. The legacy of Deep Space Nine paved the way for current streaming series on Paramount+.

The original series starred Michael Dorn, Avery Brooks, and Terry Farrell, among others. It premiered in 1993 and concluded in 1999. The show was distributed through syndication and is now available for streaming on Paramount+. The episode Rejoined remains a pivotal moment in television history for its progressive storytelling.