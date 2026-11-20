Actor Michael Dorn reveals he resisted a comedic walk-the-plank scene for Worf in Star Trek Generations, citing it undermined the character's honor and dignity.

Actor Michael Dorn has confirmed that he actively opposed a specific comedic sequence featuring his character Worf in the 1994 film Star Trek Generations. Dorn expressed regret over the inclusion of a scene where Worf is forced to walk the plank on the ship's holodeck, a moment he felt diminished the honor of the Klingon warrior.

Worf Walks The Plank Scene Details

Star Trek Generations opens with a prologue featuring Captain James T. Kirk before shifting to the crew of the USS Enterprise-D on the holodeck. In this sequence, Worf is promoted to Lieutenant Commander and placed aboard an 18th-century version of the Enterprise. Commander William Riker, portrayed by Jonathan Frakes, orders the removal of a plank, causing Worf to fall into the water below.

Also read Michael Dorn Confirms Paramount Debated Replacing Avery Brooks With Worf on Deep Space Nine

Dorn appeared on The Show People Podcast hosted by Andrew Keates to discuss this infamous moment. He admitted that he tried his best to prevent the scene from being filmed during production meetings with the movie producers. The creative team argued that the visual was funny, leading to a creative dispute that Dorn ultimately lost.

Michael Dorn Resisted Humiliating Worf

Dorn told the podcast host that he believed the scene was not humorous because it portrayed a highly honorable character as a subject of ridicule. He stated that making a joke out of one of Star Treks most dignified crew members felt wrong to him as an actor. More than three decades later, he still holds a strong dislike for that specific production choice.

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The producers at Paramount Pictures wanted to inject more comedy into the film to balance out the heavy dramatic elements. The plot involves the death of Captain Kirk, the off-screen death of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's family, and the destruction of the Enterprise-D. They felt a lighter tone was necessary to offset these significant narrative losses.

Worf's Role Disappears After Holodeck

The holodeck sequence was also used to reintroduce Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew to movie audiences in a novel way. However, the promotion given to Worf did not contribute to the main storyline of the film. His new rank as Lieutenant Commander was never referenced again during the primary plot developments.

After the holodeck incident, Worf has very little to do for the rest of the movie. He appears on the bridge only when the Enterprise crash-lands on Veridian III. He does not play a significant part in the resolution of the crisis facing the ship and its passengers.

First Contact Redemption For Character

Worf received better treatment in the subsequent film, Star Trek: First Contact. In that movie, the character engages in direct combat against the Borg and delivers memorable lines. Dorn later noted that First Contact allowed the character to showcase his combat skills and dignity properly.

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Quotes such as Assimilate this and If you were any other man, I would kill you where you stand, provided a strong contrast to the earlier humiliation. Dorn feels that Star Trek Generations wasted the potential of his character by focusing on slapstick comedy instead. The film premiered on November 18, 1994, and is currently streaming on Paramount+.