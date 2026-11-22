Star Trek actor Michael Dorn reveals he dislikes both the classic Tribble episode and its Deep Space Nine remake, offering a candid critique of the iconic comedy.

Actor Michael Dorn, best known for his portrayal of Lt. Commander Worf, has publicly expressed his lack of enthusiasm for two of the most celebrated comedic episodes in Star Trek history. During a recent appearance on The Show People Podcast, host Andrew Keates asked Dorn for his thoughts on the legacy of the Tribble storylines that bridged Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Dorn's response was unequivocal, stating clearly that he hated the Deep Space Nine crossover episode and did not hold the original in high regard either. This candid admission stands in stark contrast to the enduring fan love for these specific installments, which are widely considered classics of the franchise.

Dorn's Honest Critique of Tribble Stories

Dorn did not mince words when discussing the comedic elements that have defined these episodes for decades. He told Keates that he did not like the original Star Trek episode titled The Trouble With Tribbles, describing it as not being the greatest production in the series. His opinion did not shift when Deep Space Nine decided to revisit the premise for its thirtieth-anniversary celebration. When the producers approached him about participating in the remake, Dorn admitted to having mixed feelings, giving them a hesitant yes and no. Ultimately, he concluded that he was not a fan of the resulting episode, Trials and Tribble-ations, despite its popularity with the general audience. He noted that while people love the episodes, his personal enjoyment was absent.

Also read Michael Dorn Fought Against Worf's Walk-The-Plank Scene in Star Trek Generations

Behind the Scenes of Deep Space Nine Crossover

The episode Trials and Tribble-ations was produced in 1996 to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the Star Trek franchise. It was designed to seamlessly integrate the cast of Deep Space Nine into the events of the original 1967 episode. The production team went to great lengths to perfectly recreate the sets, costumes, and lighting of the original series. This attention to detail allowed Captain Benjamin Sisko, played by Avery Brooks, and his crew, including Worf, to appear in the same scenes as the original cast led by Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner. The episode was a significant undertaking that required precise synchronization with decades-old footage. Despite the technical success and the episode's reception as a popular classic, Dorn remained unimpressed by the creative direction.

Dorn's View on Klingon Design Changes

A significant portion of Dorn's criticism focused on the in-universe explanations for continuity changes, specifically regarding Klingon appearances. He mentioned that when the creators wanted to address why the Klingons looked different in the original series compared to later productions, they avoided the issue. Dorn felt the writers wimped out when they decided not to discuss the Klingon head structure or the reasons for the visual change. He cited the famous line from Worf, We do not discuss it with outsiders, as an example of this avoidance. At the time of the Deep Space Nine episode, there was no official in-universe explanation for the Klingon reimagining that began with Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The concept of the augment virus changing Klingon biology, which would be introduced in Star Trek: Enterprise, had not yet been developed by the writers.

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Character Consistency and Fan Reactions

Dorn's personal distaste for the Tribble episodes mirrors the attitude of his character, Worf, within the narrative. In Trials and Tribble-ations, Worf displays visible irascibility regarding the presence of Tribbles. He explains that Klingons have hated these creatures for a century due to the events depicted in the original episode. Worf even reveals that the Klingon Empire eradicated the Tribble homeworld as a result of their destructive nature. Constable Odo, played by Rene Auberjonois, mocks the Klingon Empire for going to war with such small creatures. Dorn's real-life antagonistic stance toward the episodes adds an extra layer of irony to his performance. It is amusing that the actor fits Worf-like in his refusal to appreciate the comedy that fans cherish.

Enduring Legacy and Streaming Availability

Despite Dorn's personal reservations, the Tribble episodes remain integral to the Star Trek legacy. They are regarded as classic comedy outings that showcase the lighter side of both series. The crossover episode in particular is noted for its perfect recreation of the original era's aesthetic. Fans continue to celebrate these episodes for their humor and nostalgic value. Both Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: The Original Series are available for streaming on Paramount+. The shows continue to attract new viewers who appreciate the detailed world-building and character dynamics. Dorn's opinion serves as a reminder that not every fan-favorite moment resonates with everyone involved in its creation.

While Michael Dorn's critique may surprise some, it highlights the diverse perspectives within the Star Trek community. The actor's willingness to share his honest feelings on a beloved topic demonstrates his authenticity. Whether one agrees with his assessment or not, the Tribble episodes have undeniably left a mark on the franchise. They represent a unique moment in television history where past and future collides. Dorn's stance on the matter is as firm as Worf's loyalty to the Klingon Empire.