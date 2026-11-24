Michael Dorn confirms Star Trek: The Next Generation was a hilarious set while Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was very serious, a view backed by castmates Armin Shimerman and Avery Brooks.

Michael Dorn, the actor who portrayed Lt. Commander Worf, has confirmed that the working atmosphere on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was markedly different from his previous experience on Star Trek: The Next Generation. After seven seasons and a feature film with the original crew, Dorn joined the Deep Space Nine cast in season four. He describes the Deep Space Nine set as very serious and somewhat quiet, standing in sharp contrast to the legendary camaraderie and constant laughter found on the Enterprise.

Dorn Describes Hilarious TNG Set Atmosphere

Dorn joined the conversation on The Show People Podcast to promote his new movie, Life 2.0, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. He recalled the Next Generation set as hilarious, noting that while the cast got the job done without wasting time, they were also having a great time. The airwaves were filled with jokes, ribbing, and laughter throughout the day, creating an environment Dorn found amazing. This lively dynamic persisted from the early seasons through the film production, establishing a unique bond among the actors. Wrestling matches between Dorn and the late Patrick Stewart on the bridge of the Enterprise became part of that chaotic fun.

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Deep Space Nine Worked With Serious Focus

Upon moving to the station for the remaining four seasons, Dorn noticed a distinct shift in the production environment. He described the Deep Space Nine set as very serious, almost quiet, with cast members strictly focused on their lines and cues. Dorn recalled thinking that something was missing compared to the playful energy of the previous set. Despite the lack of constant joking, the professionalism remained high, with actors responding to direction with efficiency rather than levity. This disciplined approach defined the daily routine on the space station set for several years.

Avery Brooks Drove The Serious Tone

Armin Shimerman, who played Quark, supported Dorn's description of the serious environment during an appearance on The Shuttlepod Show in 2023. Shimerman stated that the cast did not laugh really, but was proud of their dedication to doing the best Star Trek possible. The tone was largely influenced by the series lead, Avery Brooks, who held the top spot on the call sheet. Brooks was described as a wonderfully serious and charismatic person who rarely laughed, although his laughter was room-filling when it occurred. His serious-minded demeanor set the standard for the rest of the production.

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Casting Relationships And Industry Norms

While the set lacked constant joking, meaningful relationships did develop among the Deep Space Nine cast. Nana Visitor and Alexander Siddig fell in love and married in 1997, with her pregnancy being incorporated into the script. Avery Brooks and Cirroc Lofton formed a real-life father-son relationship, while Rene Auberjonois and Armin Shimerman remained close. Dorn noted that the Deep Space Nine atmosphere was more typical of most television and movie productions, where people go their separate ways after a project ends. The Next Generation cast, however, remained an anomaly, staying close-knit nearly forty years later.

Streaming Availability And Legacy

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine are currently available for streaming on Paramount Plus. The two series offer fans a chance to compare the distinct production styles that shaped the Star Trek universe. The contrast between the chaotic fun of the Enterprise and the disciplined focus of the station remains a notable aspect of franchise history. Audiences can observe how different directorial and casting choices influenced the final output of each show.