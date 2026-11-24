Director Antoine Fuqua faces civil lawsuit alleging he pulled a gun on a bar manager in Los Angeles. The suit claims battery and assault after a dispute over intoxication at Davey Wayne's.

Acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is facing serious legal allegations following the massive success of his latest project. The director of the 2026 box office hit Michael has been accused of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. These claims arise from a violent incident that allegedly took place at a Los Angeles bar last February.

Box Office Context and Legal Timeline

The civil claim was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 20. This legal action comes at a peak moment for Fuqua, whose biopic Michael earned $1.028 billion worldwide. The film stands as the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2026, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Toy Story 5. It also broke records as the first biopic to reach one billion dollars globally.

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Details of the Alleged Bar Incident

The lawsuit centers on an encounter at the Good Times bar located at Davey Wayne's. William Rosenthal, the assistant manager, alleges that he denied entry to Fuqua, his son Brando, and Fuqua's daughter. Rosenthal stated they were visibly overly intoxicated and were subsequently spat on by a member of the group.

The Gunpoint Confrontation Claims

According to the civil claim, Fuqua and his group remained outside the bar for an hour after the initial confrontation. Rosenthal alleges that Fuqua approached him and falsely accused him of pepper-spraying the director's daughter. When Rosenthal denied the accusation, Fuqua allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck him in the face.

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Severe Verbal and Physical Allegations

The complaint details further aggressive behavior by Fuqua during the incident. Rosenthal claims the director uttered a racial and anti-Semitic slur while pointing the weapon at him. Additionally, Fuqua allegedly threatened to kill Rosenthal during this high-tension exchange at the Los Angeles establishment.

Ongoing Legal and Career Implications

Fuqua is a veteran director known for notable projects such as The Equalizer and Olympus Has Fallen. This lawsuit introduces significant personal and professional scrutiny for the filmmaker. The civil proceedings will determine the validity of these serious allegations regarding his conduct in February.