Michael Diliberti Sets Miami PI Thriller for Endurance Media at AFM

Michael Diliberti writes and directs Miami PI, a thriller starring Pom Klementieff and Rob Riggle. Production begins in March at the American Film Market.

Michael Diliberti has written and will direct the film Miami PI for Endurance Media. Production is scheduled to begin in March, with filming planned in Miami. The project is being offered to distributors at the upcoming American Film Market. The story follows a private investigator whose life has gone off track and a volatile former model who find themselves caught up in a murder investigation during the city's annual swim event. As they dig deeper, the unlikely duo uncover a criminal conspiracy lurking beneath Miami's glamorous facade. Their partnership also develops into an attraction neither expected, adding another complication to the investigation.

Key Cast Members Join Thriller Project

Pom Klementieff and Rob Riggle are attached to star in the upcoming project. Pom Klementieff joined Saturday Night Live in 2019 and became known for her celebrity impressions. She announced her departure in July 2026 after seven seasons on the NBC sketch show. Her upcoming projects include Netflix's. Michael Diliberti has also set up Worth, a detective drama in development at NBC, where he serves as writer and executive producer. The series follows decorated Army Ranger Will Worth as he returns to detective work in Nashville.

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Production Team and Executive Roles

Steve Richards will produce Miami PI for Endurance Media alongside Brian Levy of New School. Isaac Horne is attached as executive producer, with Jake Katofsky and Jake Neuberg also serving as producers. Thomas Sullivan will serve as the film's casting director. Endurance Media's recent production credits include. The team is positioning the film for international sales and distribution deals during the industry gathering in December.

Plot Details and Story Dynamics

The narrative centers on a private investigator whose life has gone off track. He is joined by a volatile former model during a murder investigation. The crime occurs during the city's annual swim event, which draws significant attention. As they dig deeper, the unlikely duo uncover a criminal conspiracy lurking beneath Miami's glamorous facade. Their partnership also develops into an attraction neither expected, adding another complication to the investigation. This dynamic adds layers of tension to the procedural elements of the plot.

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Upcoming Projects and Career Moves

Pom Klementieff announced her departure from Saturday Night Live in July 2026 after seven seasons. Her departure marks the end of a significant run on the NBC sketch show. She is now focusing on other opportunities in film and television. Her upcoming projects include titles associated with Netflix. Rob Riggle brings his comedic background to the dramatic thriller role. The casting choices reflect a blend of dramatic intensity and recognizable talent.

Solarpunk and Industry Context

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai. The announcement of Miami PI adds to the list of developing projects in the thriller genre. Endurance Media continues to expand its slate with high-concept narratives.

Market Strategy and Distribution Goals

The film is being offered to distributors at the upcoming American Film Market. This platform allows producers to secure financing and international sales. Production is scheduled to begin in March, giving the team time to prepare. Filming is planned in Miami, which provides the necessary setting for the story. The annual swim event serves as a key backdrop for the murder investigation. This location choice supports the narrative's themes of glamour and hidden danger.