Michael Dell says over 90% of the 25 million Trump Accounts he funded with $250 each are unclaimed, as SpaceX pledges shares to active accounts and Colorado Governor Jared Polis urges parents to claim.

More than 90% of the 25 million children eligible for Michael Dell's $250 Trump Account contribution have not had their accounts claimed, the billionaire said.

Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, added that at the current rate of 10,000 activations a day, it would take nearly seven years to activate all of them. The accounts were created under the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act and launched on July 4. On October 1, the U.S. Treasury Department opened more than 60 million Trump Accounts through automatic enrollment.

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Michael Dell Announces Six Billion Dollar Contribution

However, early figures showed fewer than 1% were claimed in the first week, with only about 164,000 accounts claimed, according to a Treasury official. In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell announced a $6.25 billion commitment to provide $250 to the first 25 million eligible children aged 10 and younger in ZIP codes with median household incomes below $150,000. Dell said the money is parked in the S&P 500 and is compounding while it waits for parents to claim it.

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Dell has been promoting the accounts on X, quote-tweeting thank-you notes from parents who spotted the $250 after claiming. He replied to one with "You're welcome" and a reminder that "22 million + accounts that have received $250 each from us are still not activated.

" Claiming an account means a parent or legal guardian verifies their child's eligibility and completes the necessary steps to take control. Until it is claimed, parents are locked out of managing the nest egg and cannot allow grandparents or employers to contribute extra cash. Once claimed, parents can manage investments and contribute up to $5,000 per year, tax deferred.

Parents Must Download App To Claim Children Funds

To claim, parents can download the Trump Accounts app and confirm their identity, their child's identity and their relationship to the child. Families can also use IRS Form 4547 to elect to open a Trump Account for an eligible child. All U.S. children under 18 with a valid Social Security number are eligible. Parents of kids born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 automatically get a $1,000 government seed payment.

The push to encourage participation has received support from Democrats. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he and his family set up Trump Accounts for their children over the weekend. In a post on X, Polis said: "It doesn't matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids' future.

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" He described the initiative as a savings account for American children. However, politics remains a dealbreaker for some. Nashville father Israel Anthem told Fortune last month that he is not setting up an account for his daughter.

Elon Musk SpaceX Announce Stock Shares For Accounts

"I don't want to put my daughter's name on something attached to Trump for the rest of her life," he said, adding he would rather save his own money. On November 25, SpaceX announced it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account. CEO Elon Musk will personally match the contribution with another share. SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell has also pledged more than two million shares separately.

The contribution goes only to active accounts, making it important for parents to complete the claiming process. An account remaining unclaimed does not mean the money has disappeared. The distinction is between an account being created and a parent or guardian taking the steps needed to claim and manage it. Families still need to take action if they want to manage the account and make the most of the savings initiative.

The IRS has compiled a list of frequently asked questions regarding Trump Accounts.