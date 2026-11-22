Author Michael Connelly explores Harry Bosch's past abuse at MacLaren Children's Center in The Hollow, a pivotal 26th volume released in October 2026 that deepens the Bosch character arc.

Author Michael Connelly has released his latest Harry Bosch novel, titled The Hollow, which delves deeper into the protagonist's origin story than any previous entry in the franchise. This book serves as the twenty-sixth volume in the series, continuing the legacy established by Connelly when he first introduced Detective Bosch to readers in 1992 with The Black Echo.

The novel was released in October 2026 and has already garnered a strong reception, currently holding a 4.48-star rating on Goodreads. While the television adaptation brought Bosch to life on screen, Connelly continues to add significant texture and emotional depth to the character's backstory within the literary canon.

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The Hollow Backstory Details

Readers familiar with the series know that Bosch has always had a difficult past, including his service as a soldier in the Vietnam War, but The Hollow goes further by focusing on his childhood. Bosch is introduced to the reader as a ward of the state following the murder of his mother, a period of trauma that has shaped his entire life and career.

The narrative begins when Bosch's half-brother, Mickey Haller, informs him that MacLaren Children's Center has been busted in a class-action lawsuit. Bosch is entitled to a substantial settlement due to the abuse he suffered at the facility as a child, a revelation that forces him to confront a dark chapter he has long tried to ignore.

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Investigation and Chops Murder Case

Despite the availability of a large financial settlement, Bosch is not interested in the money. His primary motivation is to solve the cold case of a boy named Chops, a child he knew at MacLaren who was found dead years ago. Bosch feels haunted by the death and believes he can no longer pretend that the tragedy did not affect him.

Using his sharp investigative skills, Bosch tracks down the predator he believes murdered Chops. The central antagonist in the story provides a shocking and compelling foil to Bosch's determined pursuit of justice. The investigation serves as the catalyst for Bosch to finally face the traumatic moments of his childhood head-on.

Critical Reception and Impact

Reviews of the book have been overwhelmingly positive, satisfying longtime fans who have requested deeper insight into Bosch's background. The novel is described as one of Connelly's most cathartic works, pulling no punches in its depiction of the abuse Bosch endured. This personal element makes the story an intense and emotional experience for the reader.

While The Hollow may not be the ideal starting point for new readers, it is considered a vital addition to the Bosch canon. The book is viewed as a pivotal volume that fundamentally changes how audiences perceive Harry Bosch, adding layers to the character that will resonate throughout the remaining series.