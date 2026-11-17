Michael Connelly launches detective Steve Stilwell in the Catalina series, with the next book Daybreak releasing May 25, 2027, as the franchise expands beyond Harry Bosch.

Michael Connelly is positioning detective Steve Stilwell as the next major pillar of his expansive literary universe, signaling a strategic shift following the long-running success of Harry Bosch. The author has confirmed that the next installment in the Catalina series, titled Daybreak, will be available for pre-order now and is scheduled for release on May 25, 2027. This upcoming publication arrives just six months from now, marking a significant milestone for the new character who is rapidly gaining traction among fans of crime fiction.

The Evolution Of The Bosch Universe

Michael Connelly spent over three decades building the Harry Bosch character into a cultural phenomenon, starting with the novel The Black Echo in the early 1990s. The character achieved massive mainstream success through the Prime Video live-action adaptation that premiered in 2014, starring Titus Welliver. That television series ran for seven seasons before transitioning into a secondary series, Bosch: Legacy, which continued for another three seasons. The franchise is scheduled to conclude in 2025, bringing a major era of the character to a close. Despite this conclusion, the literary presence of Harry Bosch remains strong, with the books collectively selling more than 92 million copies worldwide.

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Steve Stilwell Leads The Catalina Series

Michael Connelly is now placing his focus on Steve Stilwell, a new detective who serves as the central figure in the Catalina series. This narrative direction offers a stark contrast to the gritty urban policing depicted in Bosch or the procedural dynamics of the Lincoln Lawyer series featuring Mickey Haller. The series is set against the backdrop of a sleepy California island town, providing a more rustic and remote atmosphere for the investigations. Connelly has already published two novels in this arc: Nightshade in 2025, which introduced Stilwell and his first intense investigation, and Ironwood in 2026, which expanded the story by introducing Renée Ballard to the character.

Television Adaptations And Creative Partnerships

The television rights for the Catalina series have been secured by HBO Max, with Michael Connelly collaborating closely with television legend David E. Kelley on the adaptation. This partnership ensures that the new detective franchise will benefit from high-profile production values similar to those that elevated the Bosch television series. The decision to adapt the books into a streaming series highlights the commercial viability and narrative depth of the Steve Stilwell character. Fans who enjoyed the visual representation of other Connelly characters can expect a similarly high-quality production that captures the unique tone of the island setting.

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Daybreak Expands The Interconnected Universe

The upcoming novel Daybreak will serve as a crucial step in establishing Steve Stilwell as a standalone protagonist while deepening his connection to the wider Connelly universe. Set for release on May 25, 2027, the book will explore a new case on the island that significantly impacts the detective's life. The story aims to flesh out Stilwell's background, his investigative methods, and his personal motivations, distinguishing him from the more familiar traits of Harry Bosch. This development allows readers to invest in a newer character who offers fresh perspectives and fewer predictable narrative arcs compared to the decades-long Bosch saga.

Future Crossovers And Character Convergence

While Steve Stilwell is being developed as his own distinct franchise, the interconnected nature of Michael Connelly's writing suggests that crossovers are inevitable. The author has hinted that Stilwell and Harry Bosch may eventually come face to face, given their shared existence within the same literary world. Such an encounter would be particularly compelling for long-time readers who have followed both characters through their respective series. The upcoming release of Daybreak sets the stage for these future interactions by solidifying Stilwell's place in the narrative landscape.