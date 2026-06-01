Michael Connelly Explains Why Harry Bosch's Shell‑Collecting Ritual Is Pure Fiction

In a recent podcast interview, author Michael Connelly reveals that Harry Bosch's habit of gathering spent rifle shells from police funerals is an imagined detail, kept in the books to highlight the detective's loyalty and dedication despite police warnings about realism.

Michael Connelly , the author behind the long‑running Harry Bosch series and an executive producer of the Prime Video adaptation, recently opened up about a quirk of his detective that has long drawn curiosity from readers and viewers alike.

In a candid conversation on the Books on the Beach podcast, Connelly explained the origin of Harry Bosch's habit of gathering spent rifle shells from memorial services and keeping them in a jar - a motif that appears again in his latest novel, Ironwood, released on May 19. According to the seasoned writer, the idea was never meant to be a factual portrayal of police procedure.

He recalled that, early in his career, multiple officers warned him that such a practice would never occur in real life because law‑enforcement agencies are meticulous about recovering every piece of ammunition.

"Ammo is expensive, shells are collected, and a 21‑gun salute doesn't leave brass scattered for a civilian to pick up," Connelly said, adding that the scene was a product of his imagination. He admitted that the detail is a deliberate fictional construct, kept in the books because it conveys something about Bosch's character - his loyalty, his reverence for fallen comrades, and his willingness to hold onto tangible reminders of sacrifice.

Despite the criticism, Connelly argued that the ritual serves a narrative purpose that outweighs strict realism.

"It shows where his loyalties are and his dedication is," he asserted, noting that he is comfortable stepping away from absolute accuracy when it helps illustrate a deeper truth about his protagonist. The author laughed that the police feedback actually made him more determined to retain the eccentric habit, describing the episode as an "embarrassing" yet endearing reminder of the creative liberties he takes.

He also emphasized that, while his stories strive for authenticity, the shell‑collecting tradition is an intentional deviation designed to underline Bosch's personal code. The discussion also touched on the evolution of the Bosch franchise from its literary roots to its current television incarnation.

The character first appeared in Connelly's debut novel The Black Echo in 1992, and over the decades the author has introduced a host of other protagonists, including Mickey Haller, Terry McCaleb, Jack McEvoy, Cassie Black, Henry Pierce, Renée Ballard and the newer addition Detective Stilwell, who debuted in the 2025 Catalina novel Nightshade. In Ironwood, Stilwell finds himself embroiled in a botched drug drop on Catalina Island, prompting him to go rogue in pursuit of the truth.

The novel also features recurring figures such as Bos​ch's daughter Maddie and veteran detective Renée Ballard, further expanding the interconnected world that fans have come to love. The book has already earned a solid 4.5‑star rating on Goodreads, signaling strong reader reception. Looking ahead, Connelly confirmed that the Bosch saga will continue to thrive across multiple platforms. A new Harry Bosch novel, The Hollow, is slated for release on October 27, and the television side remains bustling with activity.

Existing series such as Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer and the spin‑off Ballard have all enjoyed multiple seasons, while a pre‑quel titled Bosch: Start of Watch, focusing on a youthful Bosch portrayed by Cameron Monaghan, is currently in development. Fans are encouraged to stay updated through Connelly's newsletter, which offers behind‑the‑scenes insights into character rituals, upcoming releases, and adaptation news. By subscribing, readers consent to receive promotional emails and can opt out at any time.

The ongoing dialogue between author, police consultants, and audience underscores the delicate balance between realism and storytelling that defines contemporary crime fiction





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