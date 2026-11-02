Michael Connelly Explains Bosch: Start of Watch Move to MGM+

Author Michael Connelly reveals why the new Harry Bosch prequel series is streaming on MGM+ instead of Prime Video, citing studio demand and corporate strategy.

Bestselling crime novelist Michael Connelly has provided a definitive explanation for why the upcoming prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch is premiering on MGM+ rather than Amazon Prime Video. The author addressed fan curiosity directly after a viewer inquired about the platform choice on the social media network Threads. Connelly stated simply that MGM+ was the production studio that actively wanted the show while other potential platforms passed on the project.

The Studio Strategy Behind Platform Choice

This decision marks a notable shift from the previous television adaptations of the Harry Bosch universe which have primarily aired on Amazon properties. The original Bosch series starring Titus Welliver ran for seven seasons on Prime Video before concluding in 2021. Subsequent projects like Bosch: Legacy initially aired on Amazon Freevee before the service was rebranded. The move to MGM+ keeps the franchise within the broader corporate family following Amazon's acquisition of MGM in 2021.

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MGM+ operates as a companion streaming service to Prime Video under this ownership structure. This strategic alignment allows the studio to maintain exclusive content while leveraging its connection to the larger Amazon ecosystem. It remains unclear if episodes of Bosch: Start of Watch will eventually migrate to Prime Video for wider access or if they will remain exclusive to the MGM+ platform throughout their run.

Cameron Monaghan Leads New Prequel Series

Cameron Monaghan steps into the titular role of a younger Harry Bosch in this new prequel narrative. The series is set in 1992 and follows the character after he returns to the United States from serving in the Persian Gulf War. He joins the Los Angeles Police Department just prior to the city riots triggered by the Rodney King beating verdict. This timeline precedes the events depicted in the earlier series and offers a fresh origin story for the iconic detective.

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The cast includes Omari Hardwick as training officer Eli Bridges and Ariana Guerra as fellow officer Rosa. J.D. Pardo plays Cory, who is portrayed as Bosch's criminal foster brother in the storyline. These characters form the core ensemble around Monaghan's portrayal of the twenty-six-year-old detective navigating his early career challenges.

Production Details and Release Schedule

Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony created the prequel series and serve as executive producers. Bernardo also takes on the role of showrunner for the project. Although this is the first Bosch television show not to adapt an existing novel by Michael Connelly, it maintains continuity with the established lore. Titus Welliver previously played a younger version of the character in flashbacks during Bosch: Legacy.

The first two episodes of Bosch: Start of Watch will be released on Sunday January 10 on MGM+. New episodes will follow on a weekly basis until the season concludes on February 21. This release schedule mirrors the rollout strategy used for other MGM+ originals such as Spider-Noir which premiered on MGM+ before appearing on Prime Video two days later.

Ongoing Franchise Expansion and Future Plans

The launch of this new series coincides with continued expansion of the Harry Bosch multimedia franchise. Titus Welliver is reprising his role in the spinoff series Ballard which is returning for a second season. Additionally Michael Connelly released his latest Harry Bosch novel titled The Hollow earlier this year. These parallel developments ensure the brand remains active across both literary and visual mediums simultaneously.

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Current MGM+ original programming includes titles such as Godfather of Harlem From The Institute Robin Hood The Westies and American Hostage. The platform continues to build its library of exclusive content while maintaining its relationship with Prime Video subscribers. The success of Bosch: Start of Watch may influence future distribution strategies for other high-profile franchises within the MGM+ portfolio.