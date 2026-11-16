Michael Connelly Reveals No Writing Role in Bosch Prequel Set for 2027 Premiere

Author Michael Connelly details his unique writing involvement in the upcoming Bosch: Start of Watch prequel, starring Cameron Monaghan and premiering on MGM+ in January 2027.

Bestselling author Michael Connelly has clarified his limited role in the upcoming prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch, confirming that he did not write a single episode despite frequent involvement in the writing room. This marks a significant departure from his previous work on the franchise, as it is the first time in the history of any television adaptation of his books that he has abstained from writing scripts directly. The series, which is scheduled to premiere on MGM+ on January 10, 2027, represents a new era of collaboration built on deep trust rather than direct authorial intervention.

Connelly explained that his decision to step back from the page was driven by his confidence in the existing creative team. Most of the writers and producers attached to the new project were key personnel on the previous series, Bosch: Legacy, which ran from 2022 to 2025. He expressed absolute faith in their ability to maintain the quality and tone of the franchise without his constant oversight, stating that he already knew the team would deliver good work because they were there from day one.

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The structural shift in Connelly's involvement is largely attributed to the nature of the narrative itself. Unlike the previous installments, which were direct adaptations of specific Michael Connelly novels, Bosch: Start of Watch charts an original backstory for the titular character. This original story explores Harry Bosch's early days as a rookie cop in 1991 Los Angeles, a period characterized by intense racial tension and rampant gang violence.

The plot follows Harry Bosch as he navigates this turbulent environment and becomes drawn into a high-profile heist and a case of deep criminal corruption. This storyline ultimately tests his loyalty to the badge and defines his future path as a dedicated detective. The decision to craft an original narrative rather than adapt an existing book likely contributed to Connelly's choice to delegate the writing tasks to the experienced showrunners.

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Acting duties for the younger version of Harry Bosch have been handed to Cameron Monaghan, who replaces the late Titus Welliver. Monaghan is widely recognized for his roles as Ian Gallagher in the series Shameless and the twins Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska in Gotham. He also brings his voice acting expertise as Cal Kestis in the highly successful Star Wars Jedi video game series. His casting marks a pivotal moment for the franchise as it transitions to a prequel format.

The supporting cast features several notable actors who bring significant depth to this era of the character's life. Omari Hardwick plays Eli Bridges, the veteran training officer and mentor to the rookie Bosch. JD Pardo portrays Cory, a disciplined professional thief, while Ariana Guerra appears as Rosa, a fellow rookie officer within the Los Angeles Police Department.

The supporting ensemble also includes William Fichtner, Azita Ghanizada, Kathleen Wilhoite, Keyon Bowman, Seamus Dever, Kenneth Miller, Ryan McPartlin, and Raphael Sbarge. These additions expand the world of early 1990s Los Angeles, providing a rich backdrop for Bosch's initial struggles and moral dilemmas. The variety of veteran actors helps ground the series in the gritty realism that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony serve as the creators and showrunners for the new series. They lead a production team that includes Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ as executive producers. Michael Connelly is credited as the co-creator and executive producer, continuing his close ties to the project while allowing the creative team greater autonomy over the script development.

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Bosch: Start of Watch is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on MGM+ on January 10, 2027. The series will continue with new episodes releasing weekly for eight weeks, concluding its initial run on February 21. This launch strategy follows the conclusion of Bosch: Legacy and the spinoff Ballard, for which Connelly also served as executive producer and frequently wrote episodes.

The franchise has a long and successful history on television, beginning with the original Bosch series starring Titus Welliver from 2014 to 2021. This was followed by Bosch: Legacy from 2022 to 2025, solidifying the character's presence on small screens. Connelly has been deeply involved in these projects, often writing episodes and serving as an executive producer to ensure fidelity to his source material.

With the transition to a prequel format, the production team aims to capture the specific gritty atmosphere of early 1990s Los Angeles. The series promises to offer fans a fresh perspective on Harry Bosch while maintaining the core elements that made the previous shows critically acclaimed. The involvement of experienced creators and the strategic delegation of writing duties suggest a confident vision for the future of the franchise.