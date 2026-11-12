Man United Fire Michael Carrick After 173 Days And Approaching Mauricio Pochettino For £7m

Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick after just 173 days, citing a disastrous start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over as the new head coach.

Manchester United have officially dismissed interim manager Michael Carrick after just 173 days in charge, confirming a deeply disappointing start to the current campaign. The board reached this decisive verdict during a critical meeting held in Monaco on Wednesday, effectively ending Carrick's brief tenure at the club. This rapid dismissal marks the third permanent managerial change under the current oversight of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos in a single calendar year.

The final decision to terminate Carrick's contract was ratified by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Glazer family, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox. This executive group reached their verdict while dialing in virtually from the United States and gathering in the south of France. The timing of the dismissal was stark, as Carrick arrived at the club's Carrington training ground at 7:50 am on Thursday morning only to be informed of his sacking immediately.

Also read Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after ten games, appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Carrick departed the facility at 10:18 am, less than two and a half hours after his arrival. A formal statement confirming his exit was released by the club at 10:37 am. The club's statement read: After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

Mauricio Pochettino is now in line to succeed Carrick, having reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Argentine manager is currently in charge of the United States national team. To secure his services, Manchester United must formally approach US Soccer and trigger a release clause valued at £7 million. This significant financial outlay is in addition to the compensation package that will be paid to Carrick and the broader coaching staff.

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The decision to remove Carrick was heavily influenced by the team's poor results, particularly the dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. This match left Manchester United in 18th position in the Premier League relegation zone. Earlier in the week, the team suffered a defeat to Chelsea, where captain Lisandro Martinez was sent off, and drew with Roma. Sources close to the club indicated that despite these mixed results, leadership felt the squad was performing far below the quality of the players.

Internal tensions were visible, with Bruno Fernandes publicly questioning tactics and being dropped for the first time in five years during the loss to Bournemouth. The dressing room was reportedly divided, with players engaging in a bust-up on the flight back from Madrid. Former United star Gary Neville criticized the squad's professionalism, suggesting some players are not living and breathing the club as they should, and implied they turned on Carrick during his short stint.

Optimism heading into the campaign was sky high given that no team in the Premier League performed better than Carrick's side between January and May. However, that level of success has long since evaporated after a shambolic start to the current season. In this campaign, United won just three matches, one of which came against Azerbaijani minnows FK Sabah, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet in the league all season.

The dismissal of Michael Carrick pushes the total compensation paid to coaching staff and executives over the last three years under the oversight of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos close to £30 million. This figure includes previous exits of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim. Berrada and Wilcox are now overseeing their third permanent manager appointment in the current calendar year and their fourth since taking control of football operations in February 2024.

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While matchgoing supporters expressed sadness at Carrick's departure by cheering him at the end of recent games, frustration was largely directed at the players and the club hierarchy for their handling of the situation. Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel also fumed over the club's very disrespectful treatment of Carrick as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on the Old Trafford job. Now, Pochettino faces the massive challenge of turning this underperforming squad around, with some observers suggesting he should demand new signings to fix the defense before accepting the role.