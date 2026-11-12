Michael Carrick Sacked by Manchester United as Pochettino Appointed Manager

Manchester United dismiss manager Michael Carrick following poor results, confirming Mauricio Pochettino as successor amid internal staff anger and financial concerns over the transition.

Michael Carrick has been dismissed as Manchester United manager, ending his brief and turbulent spell in charge of the Premier League club. The decision was confirmed on Thursday morning after executive discussions at Carrington, the club's training facility. Pochettino arrives at a critical juncture for the team, which currently finds itself in the relegation zone of the Premier League standings.

Internal sources within the club indicated that the board felt compelled to act after a comprehensive performance review. The review highlighted a record of only one win from ten Premier League games, a statistic deemed unacceptable by the ownership group and senior executives. This poor form ultimately forced the hand of the management hierarchy to initiate a leadership change.

Also read Manchester United sacks manager Michael Carrick after poor start

Internal Anger Over Ineos Treatment of Carrick

The manner in which the dismissal was executed has caused significant distress among staff at Manchester United. Many employees believe the treatment of Carrick and long-serving director of football Jason Wilcox by Ineos executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox was inappropriate. Staffers were upset that these executives met with Michael Carrick to discuss his future while simultaneously engaging in discussions to hire Pochettino from the United States.

Gary Neville, a highly respected former player and current analyst, shared the frustration felt by many club employees. Neville criticized the approach taken by Berrada and Wilcox, noting it was "disgusting" to negotiate with a major candidate like Pochettino while Carrick was effectively sidelined. The perception was that the club was stumbling over its succession plan, leaving two senior figures in limbo for an extended period.

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Financial Costs and Job Cuts Spark Resentment

Resentment has also been fueled by the financial implications of this managerial change. The club is now facing a potential total cost nearing £50 million for hiring and firing coaches during the Ineos era. This figure includes the £10 million required to buy out the contracts of Pochettino and his staff from the United States Soccer Federation.

These new expenses sit alongside the payouts owed to Carrick and his backroom team, compounding anger over previous redundancies. Staff members are particularly vocal about the 450 job cuts implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos over the last three years. Many feel it is hypocritical to speak about building a positive culture while simultaneously reducing the workforce and paying massive compensation packages for managerial transitions.

Pochettino Takes Over Amidst Team Crisis

Pochettino is set to assume control of a squad that many United sources believe is talented but underperforming. He will initially fulfill his obligations with the United States national team in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches. These fixtures include a double-header against Haiti, with the first leg scheduled for Saturday night in Miami.

Following his duties with the US national team, Pochettino will fly to Manchester to meet the players and prepare them for a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. This match is scheduled for Sunday, marking the first major test for the new manager. Pochettino is expected to address the media on Friday at 2:15 pm, fielding questions about his new role before the US team departs for Cincinnati.

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Staff Departures and Player Silence

Carrick's dismissal has triggered a broader exodus of his coaching staff. Assistant manager Steve Holland, along with coaches Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion, have all departed. Goalkeeper coach Craig Mawson is also understood to have left the club. The visible removal of personal belongings by staff members, particularly Jonny Evans, served as an early indicator of the impending changes.

The reaction from the playing squad has been notably quiet. Many players are currently on international duty, including Bruno Fernandes, whose public criticism of Carrick's tactics after a Champions League defeat had previously drawn attention. Since the official announcement, none of the players, including Fernandes, have publicly thanked Carrick, highlighting the strained atmosphere within the dressing room during this period of instability.