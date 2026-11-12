Michael Carrick Sacked By Manchester United As Mauricio Pochettino Set To Take Over

Manchester United dismiss head coach Michael Carrick following a winless run, with Mauricio Pochettino poised to replace him amid internal turmoil and staff anger.

Manchester United have confirmed the dismissal of head coach Michael Carrick, ending his brief and troubled tenure at Old Trafford. The decision was finalized on Thursday morning after executive leaders Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met with Carrick to deliver the news. Mauricio Pochettino is now expected to assume the role immediately after concluding his duties with the US national team.

The Timing And Method Of Carrick's Departure

Carrick arrived at the club's Carrington training facility at 7:50 am but wore no training gear, signaling his awareness that his time was ending. The meeting with club executives lasted until 10:18 am, at which point Carrick departed. While initial reports emerged at 9:30 am, the club denied them until an official 142-word statement was released at 10:37 am confirming the sacking.

Also read Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after ten games, appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Backroom staff also departed, including assistant Steve Holland and coaches Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion, and Craig Mawson. Jonny Evans was photographed leaving on Wednesday with boxes of personal items, foreshadowing the comprehensive overhaul of the coaching department.

Staff Anger Over Ineos Management Style

Personnel at Manchester United have expressed deep dissatisfaction with how the club's paymasters handled the transition. Staff view the handling of Carrick and Jonny Evans as disgusting, noting that both respected figures were left in limbo while a new appointment was negotiated.

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Many employees share Gary Neville's criticism of the process. Berrada and Wilcox traveled to Monaco to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe and pursue Pochettino while Carrick was forced to drive past media cameras for three consecutive days. This perceived lack of dignity has fueled resentment among those who have worked closely with the former club captain.

Financial Costs And Cultural Concerns

The financial implications of this managerial change are significant and have raised eyebrows across the football industry. The club spent £10 million to buy out Pochettino and his staff from the US Soccer Federation. Combined with payouts to Carrick and his coaching team, the cost of hiring and firing managers under the Ineos era approaches £50 million.

This spending contrasts sharply with claims of building a sustainable culture. The expense comes despite ongoing discussions about 450 job cuts implemented by Ratcliffe over the last three years. Critics argue that changing coaches will not resolve underlying issues if the management structure remains unstable.

Performance Reasons And Board Position

The club cited a comprehensive review of results as the primary reason for the decision. Since giving Carrick a stay of execution in late January, United won only one of their ten Premier League matches. The board concluded that this record was unacceptable for a squad they believe possesses higher quality than its standings suggest.

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While the official statement praised Carrick for his professionalism, players offered no public support. Bruno Fernandes had previously criticized tactical decisions, a stance that likely influenced the board's resolve to make a change despite the disruption it causes during the season.

Pochettino's Path To The Role

Mauricio Pochettino will not start immediately. He is currently coaching the United States men's national team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League matches. The team faces Haiti in Miami on Saturday and plays in Cincinnati on Wednesday morning.

Pochettino is scheduled to address the media on Friday at 2:15 pm. He will likely field questions about his potential new role before departing for Manchester. His first task will be to meet the players and prepare them for a critical Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.