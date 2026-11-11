Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick after just ten league matches, ending his tenure following a series of poor results and internal instability.

Manchester United have officially sacked Michael Carrick after a brief and turbulent ten‑game spell in charge that ended with a 3‑0 home loss to Bournemouth. The decision was reached during a Monaco summit where club chiefs confirmed Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, will take the reins. The appointment follows a failed pursuit of Carrick's preferred midfield target Elliott Anderson and a string of disappointing results that saw United slip into the lower half of the table.

Carrick, who had been given a two‑year deal in May after guiding United to third place last season, formed a quiet routine at the training base at Carrington, arriving in his black Land Rover before 8am and spending the international break in front of a shrinking squad. Sources close to the dressing room said he was effectively kept busy while the board negotiated in secret.

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The board's hurried move to Pochettino was revealed after a rapid downturn in form. The team suffered a 4‑4 draw with Aston Villa and a 4‑1 Champions League exit to Como, while a 3‑2 comeback win over Roma was enough to show only a fluke. Players began to voice criticism openly, and even captain Bruno Fernandes questioned Tactics after a loss to Atlético Madrid.

United's owner Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox have reportedly clashed over the appointment, with the board citing Pochettino's culture of hard work, his willingness to crack the whip and a refusal to tolerate fools as reasons for the switch. The new manager is expected to bring a possession‑based 4‑2‑4 system that some argue is too demanding for the current squad.

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Carrick's departure has highlighted wider concerns about the club's transfer policy. Last summer, United missed out on a signings of significant midfielders, settling instead for Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. The board's handling of injuries to key players such as Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko also drew criticism.

Pochettino will take charge on the pitch before the next league match, which United face Sheffield United. He will be accompanied by his backroom team and is already beginning to work on the squad's tactical overhaul. Fans and players alike hope his arrival will restore stability and lift United back into title contention.

The sacking and appointment underscore the volatile state of Manchester United's management. After a brief stint under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick's tenure of ten games was the shortest in club history. The decision marks a decisive shift, with the board signalling a willingness to act swiftly in pursuit of success.