Michael Carrick Rejects Resignation Amid Manchester United Relegation Zone Crisis

Michael Carrick confirms he will not resign as Manchester United boss despite the team spending two weeks in the relegation zone. The club drew 4-4 with Aston Villa after trailing by two goals in injury time.

Michael Carrick has firmly dismissed rumors of his departure as Manchester United manager, insisting he remains committed to the club despite severe sporting pressures. The Red Devils find themselves in the relegation zone for the next two weeks, a historic low that marks their longest stay in the bottom three of the Premier League since 1986.

This precarious position follows a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. United had trailed by two goals heading into stoppage time, only to stage a chaotic and incredible fightback to salvage a point. The result, however, failed to lift the club out of the danger zone, intensifying scrutiny on Carrick's managerial tenure.

Also read Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Carrick Puts Faith in Youngster

Carrick Defends Position During Interview

Carrick addressed his future directly in a tense post-match exchange with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison. When pressed on whether walking away might be best for the club, Carrick replied sharply, stating it is not going to happen. He expressed confusion at the ongoing speculation, asking Davison if there were indeed conversations about his exit, before asserting his intent to move forward.

The Manchester United head coach emphasized that the team has not won enough games, admitting that mistakes are making their situation more difficult than necessary. He noted that United conceded twice at the start of each half against Villa, contributing to a defensive record of 30 goals allowed in all competitions. This figure ties the joint highest in Europe's top five leagues, highlighting significant defensive vulnerabilities.

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Ownership Faces Criticism From Supporters

United chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were present in the stands as fans directed their frustration at the club's leadership. The supporters maintained their stance behind Carrick and his players while targeting the owners and executive directors. This atmosphere of discontent mirrors previous incidents, such as the treatment of Joshua Zirkzee during a substitute appearance against Newcastle in December 2024.

Carrick acknowledged the frustration of the crowd, validating their disappointment while defending the effort of his players. He specifically addressed the boos received by Diogo Dalot upon his substitution in the 66th minute, defending the Portuguese full-back's commitment. Carrick noted that Dalot plays in different positions and gives everything, despite making a costly penalty mistake earlier in the match.

Player Reactions To Relegation Zone Status

Patrick Dorgu, who scored a late equalizer in the 96th minute, spoke about the collective responsibility to improve. The Danish winger credited Zirkzee for pulling a goal back before heading the equalizer five days after United recovered from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2. Dorgu stated that a draw is better than a loss but insisted everyone must evaluate their performance to escape the crisis.

Teammate Matheus Cunha echoed these sentiments, describing the situation as abnormal for such a massive institution. Cunha emphasized the need for internal reflection among players and staff before looking externally for solutions. The squad aims to return sharp from the international break to secure wins and avoid the humiliation of remaining in the relegation zone.

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Historical Context And Future Outlook

United's start of one win in 10 games represents their worst form since Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson 40 years ago this week. Carrick admitted disappointment that the team could not convert their fightback into a victory, viewing the draw as a failure to capitalize on their performance. Despite the pressure, the manager remains focused on tightening up mistakes and winning football matches in the coming weeks.