Man United chiefs meet in Monaco to decide Michael Carrick's fate as Pochettino waits

Manchester United executives meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to decide Michael Carrick's future, with Mauricio Pochettino the favourite to replace him and compensation costs nearing £30m.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are meeting Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to make their final recommendation on the future of manager Michael Carrick, with all indications pointing to the 45-year-old losing his job.

Carrick arrived at the club's Carrington training ground at 7.45am on Wednesday morning in his Land Rover, giving a thumbs up to photographers, while his bosses flew to the south of France on Tuesday for a scheduled summit of Ineos executives. The decision follows a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Bournemouth at the end of October and a run of results that has left the club in a state of limbo.

Also read Manchester United Managerial Crisis Michael Carrick Faces Sacking Amid Relegation Danger

Berrada and Wilcox had reportedly given Carrick three matches to prove his worth, and while there were positive comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa, these were balanced by familiar lapses in performance. United do not play again until they travel to arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday, November 22, because of the ongoing international break. United sources maintain that no final decision has been reached, and co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer would still need to give their approval for any sacking.

The Old Trafford hierarchy wants to inform Carrick face to face, so official confirmation may not arrive until Thursday. Carrick has continued to work with a slimmed-down group of players during the international break, and was seen leaving the training ground on Tuesday with his 16-year-old son Jacey, a youth player at the club.

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Ratcliffe managerial exits and costs

If United decide to sack Carrick, it would push the compensation paid out to coaching staff and executives over the last three years under minority owner Ratcliffe and Ineos close to £30million. Ratcliffe, who controls all sporting matters, has already overseen two costly managerial exits, having extended Erik ten Hag's contract before replacing him with Ruben Amorim, who was jettisoned after little over a year.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favourite to take over, and buying the Argentine out of his contract with the US national team would cost another £7million. Carrick has handled the mounting speculation with his usual professionalism. After Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, he rubbished the suggestion that he would quit and shifted his focus to the next fixture. He said: I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in, and it's got to win games.

We haven't won enough games, but I expect to move forward and keep working on the things that we've been working on and showing a lot of the good in the game today, tighten up on a few mistakes and win football matches. He has also confessed to really looking forward to each next fixture.

Most of the first-team roster have scattered across the globe for international matches, but Carrick will continue to work at Carrington until he is told otherwise. United legend Teddy Sheringham has placed the blame on two players for Carrick's troubles, while sections of the fanbase have been convinced by Pochettino's credentials.

Pochettino as potential successor

The Argentine is adored by his players, big on culture and good vibes, not afraid to crack the whip and does not suffer fools, qualities that many believe dysfunctional United are crying out for. Pochettino's kill team talk, delivered when the USA were already 3-0 up, has been cited by supporters as evidence he is the right man to replace Carrick.

The Monaco summit also comes amid wider scrutiny of Ineos, with reports listing nine major strategic blunders made at United that prove they cannot be trusted to choose Carrick's replacement. Ratcliffe has made new brutal cutbacks to ex-players' charities, while Nathan Collins and Calvin Bassey are among January targets, Luke Shaw eyes an Anfield return and the club confiscated two anti-owner banners.

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The decision on Carrick is viewed as an important one to get right, yet the dawdling is not devoid of consequence. Carrick is more familiar with purgatory than an imperfect Catholic at this point. Beyond the manager's future, United's season has been marked by inconsistency.

The club sits in a fragile position after ten Premier League games, with pundits arguing that manager of the season is a one-horse race, that United have taken incompetence to new levels and that Newcastle will go down. Chelsea are not European contenders, Tottenham are not back, and Brighton and Bournemouth are in a title race, according to analysis of what to believe and what is just a mirage. Other clubs are also making moves.

Crystal Palace will sack Pierre Sage after a disastrous 16-game spell, a reign that fell apart over late, intense sessions, dinner at the training ground and an unpopular assistant manager. In rugby, Bristol want Alfie Barbeary as Saracens face losing three stars, Sale eye a Gloucester scrum-half, Exeter are set to tie down an international trio, and Eddie Jones has revealed a dream to switch codes and coach in the NRL.

Wider sports news and updates

Formula One will still race in the Middle East as organisers stick with the £120million Qatar and Abu Dhabi races despite the threat of war. On the international scene, Scotland's Scott McTominay revealed a hospital dash and heart shock treatment days before Scotland's World Cup opener, while Jude Bellingham said he wants to be a gentleman but admitted he does not feel mature because he cannot cook, cannot drive and relies on his family.

England's Sarina Wiegman received an honorary damehood from Prince William at Windsor Castle after leading the Lionesses to back-to-back European titles. HMRC is chasing the estate of late ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson for £3.5million in unpaid tax. For now, all eyes remain on Monaco, where Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox will settle Carrick's fate. The manager has arrived for work, his bosses have jetted in, and the club's supporters are waiting for an answer that may not come until Thursday.

Carrick's professionalism has never been in question, but results have not matched the standards expected at Old Trafford, and the man who has waited in limbo for weeks may soon learn whether his time is up.