Michael C. Hall's Comments On The New York Ripper In Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

Michael C. Hall, who portrays Dexter Morgan on the TV series, recently made comments about the New York Ripper, a killing villain reintroduced in the Dexter: Resurrection season 2. Hall describes the character as a nasty piece of work who has been at it for a long time, making him seem older and with a persistent and proud viciousness.

Michael C. Hall's recent comments about the New York Ripper in Dexter : Resurrection season 2 have made it clear that the sequel show is redoing a killer from Dexter season 6.

The New York Ripper was teased as a major antagonist at the end of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, and we now know more about him heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The Ripper's real name, for instance, is Don Framt, and he'll be played by legendary actor Brian Cox. As Resurrection season 2 steadily approaches, fans have been treated to even more information about the New York Ripper.

Michael C. Hall recently made a comment about the serial killer that could have major implications on the Dexter show's story going forward. Those comments also made it very clear that the New York Ripper seems to be inspired by a different killer hailing from the original Dexter. The New York Ripper Seems Very Similar To The Tooth Fairy From Dexter Season





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dexter New York Ripper Brian Cox Tooth Fairy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Korea Box Office: Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Dominates Weekend with Over 50% Market ShareThe Michael Jackson biographical drama 'Michael' comfortably claimed the top position at the South Korean box office during the weekend of May 15–17.

Read more »

Dexter Meets Silence of the Lambs in New Crime Series with a Genius PremiseA new 'serial killer saga' is combining the character study of Dexter with the queasy partnership that lays at the heart of Silence of the Lambs.

Read more »

Michael Che's Shocking Michael Jackson 'Weekend Update' Joke Will Leave You SpeechlessGood. Lord.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Rules Billboard Artist 100 for First Time, Thanks to Continued ‘Michael’ Biopic SuccessMichael Jackson is the sixth artist to reach No. 1 posthumously, and the first this decade.

Read more »