Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor Get Married After 26 Years

It’s never too late to DTR.

on Monday that he and his longtime partner, Diana Taylor, have married after 26 years together. It was “a small, private ceremony at their home on the Upper East Side,” and Bloomberg’s daughters from his first marriage, Emma and Georgina, were there alongside other family members.

Bloomberg and Taylor met in 2000, when he was first running for mayor. They were seated next to each other by chance at the notoriously romantic Citizens Budget Commission meeting. Thankfully, fate struck a second time when they were dining at the same restaurant later that night. In Taylor’sBloomberg, who’s 84, served as the city’s mayor for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2013.

Also read Ex-NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg marries longtime partner Diana Taylor

During his tenure, Taylor, a 71-year-old business executive who was married once before she met Bloomberg, served as the city’s unofficial First Lady. Taylor hasWhy now? In 2020, when Bloomberg was running for president, Gayle King asked about his relationship with Taylor and whether he planned to be the first modern-day unmarried president.

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“We’ve only been living together for 19 years and, I think it’s fair if I can speak for her as well, neither of us have any plans to change,” he replied coyly. Their domestic partnership came up a few times during his presidential run — in her own interview with theWell, now we can officially call them man and wife. Could death and taxes have brought them to the altar?

Or as one, maybe it took two decades to lock in their prenup? Whatever it is, good for them. It really is never too late to get hitched. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.