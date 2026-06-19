Michael Bay's Pain & Gain Set to Leave Peacock Streaming in July 2026

The crime comedy Pain & Gain, directed by Michael Bay and starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie, will be removed from Peacock on July 1, 2026. Inspired by real events, the film's departure gives subscribers a limited time to watch before it exits the platform.

The Michael Bay -directed crime comedy Pain & Gain is scheduled to depart Peacock 's streaming service on July 1, 2026, giving subscribers a limited window to watch the film before its removal.

Inspired by real events, the movie generated divided reactions from both critics and audiences following its 2013 theatrical release. The film centers on Miami bodybuilder Daniel Lugo, who becomes fixated on acquiring the wealth and status he associates with the American Dream. He enlists fellow bodybuilder Adrian Doorbal and former convict Paul Doyle to target wealthy businessman Victor Kershaw, attempting to force him to surrender his assets.

However, their operation quickly unravels as the trio struggles with execution. Mark Wahlberg stars as Daniel Lugo, with Dwayne Johnson as Paul Doyle and Anthony Mackie as Adrian Doorbal. The supporting cast includes Tony Shalhoub, Ed Harris, and Rob Corddry. Critics noted the film's tonal inconsistencies, with one review observing that even one of Dwayne Johnson's best performances cannot overcome Michael Bay's excesses, making it hard to recommend to paying audiences.

Peacock's catalog updates frequently, with films regularly entering and exiting the platform. Subscribers interested in Pain & Gain are advised to watch it before its scheduled departure. The film joins other notable titles that have recently been added or are slated for removal, reflecting Peacock's ongoing strategy to refresh its library. This change underscores the transient nature of streaming catalogs, where licenses and contractual agreements dictate availability.

For fans of Bay's distinctive style or the ensemble cast, the upcoming removal means a final chance to stream the movie on Peacock. Those who miss the window may need to seek alternative platforms or digital purchase options. The departure also highlights the broader trend of rotating content across streaming services as providers balance fresh acquisitions with archival titles.

As Peacock continues to compete in the crowded streaming market, such rotations help manage licensing costs while occasionally creating urgency for specific films. Pain & Gain, despite its mixed reception, remains a notable entry in Michael Bay's filmography and in the early 2010s wave of bodybuilder-centric crime stories. Its impending removal serves as a reminder to subscribers to check their watchlists for expiring titles





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Pain & Gain Michael Bay Peacock Streaming Mark Wahlberg Dwayne Johnson Anthony Mackie Film Removal July 2026

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