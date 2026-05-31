Michael Bay's 'Pain & Gain' Hits Paramount+, Bringing a True-Crime Comedy Thriller to New and Old Audiences

Michael Bay, the renowned filmmaker known for his high-intensity action sequences, offers a unique twist with 'Pain & Gain'. This true-crime comedy thriller, streaming on Paramount+, follows three bodybuilders who get entangled in a web of crime, believing they deserve a life of luxury. With a star-studded cast including Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie, 'Pain & Gain' promises a blend of dark humor and gripping crime drama.

Michael Bay , known for his high-octane filmmaking, presents ' Pain & Gain ', a true-crime comedy thriller streaming on Paramount+ . The film follows three bodybuilders who turn to crime, believing they deserve a luxurious lifestyle.

Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie headline this darkly humorous tale of greed and stupidity. Based on a true story, 'Pain & Gain' is a departure from Bay's usual action-packed films, offering a blend of comedy and crime that's both ridiculous and fascinating





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Bay Pain & Gain Paramount+ True-Crime Comedy Thriller Mark Wahlberg Dwayne Johnson Anthony Mackie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stocks gain ground, adding to their records, as Dell soarsStock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, adding to the all-time highs they set a day earlier.

Read more »

3 Simple Ways the Nuggets Can Gain Cap Flexibility This OffseasonThe Denver Nuggets are in need of some salary cap flexibility. Here's how they can make it happen.

Read more »

Pain & Gain: The True Story Behind the 1990s Miami Bodybuilding GangPain & Gain, a 2013 crime comedy-drama film directed by Michael Bay, is a fictionalized account of a true story involving a group of bodybuilders who engaged in criminal activities in 1990s Miami. The film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, follows Daniel Lugo, an ex-convict and bodybuilder who becomes obsessed with wealth and enlists his fellow bodybuilders to kidnap their wealthy client, Victor Kershaw. After successfully extorting Kershaw, the trio attempts to kill him but fails, leading to a series of bizarre events as Kershaw seeks revenge. The film features an ensemble cast and was produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Read more »

Netflix to Examine Michael Jackson's 2005 Trial in New Series 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict'Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a Netflix limited series arriving June 3, revisits the 2005 trial of the King of Pop, exploring the allegations, media frenzy, and cultural impact. Unlike the recent biopic Michael, this documentary confronts Jackson's legal controversies head-on.

Read more »