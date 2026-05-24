Michael Bay's Next Movie: A Real-Life Military Mission, After Nearly 4 Years

After his last big-screen project, Ambulance, which underperformed, Michael Bay is set to work on a real-life military mission for his next feature, a spin-off of his 2016 action film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González in the cast.

It was recently announced that Michael Bay will tackle a real-life military mission for his next movie, a companion piece to his 2016 action film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

Bay hasn't directed a narrative feature film since Ambulance, which underperformed at the box office despite having received rather positive reviews in 2022. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González, Ambulance ended its run with $52 million worldwide against a reported budget of $40 million. This is the longest that Bay has gone between movies in his career.

However, he has remained busy as a producer through his Platinum Dunes banner, which has been associated with hit horror franchises such as The Purge and A Quiet Place





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Michael Bay Real-Life Military Mission 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi Ambulance Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Jake Gyllenhaal Eiza González

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