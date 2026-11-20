Michael Bay returns to big-budget action with Ambulance streaming on Netflix. Learn about the film's box office performance, casting details, and Bay's future projects including potential Transformers and Bad Boys updates.

Michael Bay has solidified his reputation as a leading action director with his latest streaming release, Ambulance. The film is now available for viewing on Netflix, offering audiences a chance to experience the high-octane thriller at home. This release comes years after the movie's initial theatrical debut, marking a significant moment for the director's recent filmography.

The 2022 action thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in leading roles. Gyllenhaal is well-known for his performance in The Day After Tomorrow, while Abdul-Mateen II gained fame through his role in Wonder Man. Their combined performances anchor the narrative of this intense cinematic event, which has found a new audience on the streaming platform.

Also read Nikki Glaser Sets Netflix Partnership; Netflix Is A Joke Studios Unveiled

Ambulance Box Office Performance

The financial results for Ambulance reflect a modest success at the global box office. The film grossed just over $50 million during its theatrical run. This revenue figure is notably higher than its production budget, which stood at $40 million. The profit margin indicates that the film was financially viable despite not becoming a massive box office phenomenon.

Now that the movie is streaming on Netflix, it has become accessible to a wider global audience. Viewers who missed the theatrical release can now engage with the film's action sequences and narrative depth. This transition from theaters to streaming has allowed the movie to extend its lifecycle and reach fans who prefer home viewing experiences.

Advertisement

Bay's Complex Relationship With Will Smith

Michael Bay's recent professional history includes a notable departure from another major project. He was briefly attached to direct a new Netflix action thriller titled Fast and Loose. The project was set to star Will Smith, marking a potential reunion for the actor and director who previously collaborated on the Bad Boys franchise.

Bay ultimately stepped away from Fast and Loose due to creative differences with the leading star. This decision means that a Bad Boys reunion between Bay and Smith will have to wait for a different opportunity. The split highlights the complex dynamics that can arise in high-profile filmmaking collaborations.

Future Projects And Transformers Rumors

The future direction of Michael Bay's career remains somewhat uncertain at this moment. Reports suggest that he is returning to the Transformers franchise to direct a new film in the series. However, practical details about this upcoming project remain largely unknown to the public and industry observers alike.

Fans of the director are hopeful that he will return to his previous production schedule. Many wish to see Bay resume directing films at least every other year, a pace he maintained during the early to mid-2010s. This expectation underscores the enduring interest in his distinctive visual style and action sequences.

Advertisement

Historical Context And 13 Hours Success

Bay's filmography includes several notable entries that define his directorial range. One of his most polarizing and entertaining films was 13 Hours, released in 2016. This movie featured a collaboration with John Krasinski, known for his role in The Office.

13 Hours is based on Mitchell Zuckoff's book of the same name. The film depicts the story of six U.S. operatives stationed at an off-the-books CIA base in Benghazi. These operatives are called into action when the compound comes under attack by a large group of armed locals, showcasing Bay's ability to handle intense, real-world conflict scenarios.