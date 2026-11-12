Michael B. Jordan Thomas Crown Affair Trailer Reveals Adria Arjona Cast and March 5 2027 Release

Discover the March 5 2027 release date for Michael B. Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair remake. Learn about the cast plot and Amazon MGM Studios vision.

Michael B. Jordan is set to star in and direct a new remake of The Thomas Crown Affair which will arrive in theaters on March 5 2027. This latest iteration follows the successful 1999 version that featured Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles. The project has been developed by Amazon MGM Studios which has released a detailed description of the upcoming movie. The studio characterizes the film as a visually breathtaking sensual and unexpectedly moving heist thriller. They emphasize that the narrative focuses on a situation where the most dangerous man in the room is the one that nobody is watching.

Adria Arjona joins the cast as Ms. Bennet a former FBI agent turned insurance investigator. She is tasked with hunting down Jordan's character Thomas Crown after he executes a major heist. The plot follows Crown who is a bored billionaire and a notorious art thief. As the story progresses the two characters engage in an intense cat-and-mouse chase. This professional opposition eventually evolves into a complex romantic relationship as the hunt continues.

Also read Michael B Jordan Directs The Thomas Crown Affair Remake Trailer

The trailer for the movie opens with a scene in a posh restaurant where the two leads interact. Ms. Bennet asks Crown if being a billionaire really works to which he replies that it usually does. This exchange highlights the sharp wit and chemistry between the characters right from the beginning of the story. The preview provides a glimpse into the action and romance that the film promises to deliver to audiences.

It showcases Ms. Bennet as a determined former FBI agent who is focused on hunting down Crown for stealing a Van Gogh piece. The artwork theft serves as the central conflict that drives the investigation forward. Amidst the chase a mysterious third figure appears to be pursuing the stolen artwork as well. This adds another layer of complexity to the plot as multiple parties seek the valuable painting.

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During one scene Crown tells Bennet that something tells him she will not stop until she gets what she wants. She agrees with his assessment confirming her relentless nature. The trailer concludes with a playful challenge from Crown asking if she thinks she will get him. Bennet responds with a smirk suggesting that the outcome is far from certain.

The upcoming film is the second remake of the original 1968 film which starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. That original classic established the template for the sophisticated cat-and-mouse dynamic that defines the genre. Michael B. Jordan brings a different perspective to the role as he also serves as the director. Amazon MGM Studios is positioning the new version as a fresh take on the timeless thriller genre.

The studio has emphasized the visual and emotional depth of the story in their promotional materials. They describe the film as a heist thriller that balances high-stakes action with deep character development. The involvement of a major studio like Amazon MGM Studios indicates a significant investment in the property. This commitment suggests a high production value for the upcoming release.

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His comments have sparked widespread discussion among fans about the future of the character. Fans also noticed something unusual about Doctor Doom's voice in the VisionQuest finale. This detail has sparked a wild debate within the Marvel community about production choices. Denis Villeneuve has also provided an update on the next James Bond movie.

The director shared that the search for a successor is ongoing and offers a small but promising update. Michael B. Jordan is also working on other projects such as Miami Vice '85. Set videos have shown Jordan hitting the streets as Ricardo Tubbs in the new production. Dominic Sessa has joined the cast of Michael B. Jordan's Miami Vice '85 according to recent reports.

Newly surfaced set photos provide a look at the star-studded cast members involved in the project. Dominic Sessa's addition adds to the ensemble led by Michael B. Jordan. These concurrent projects highlight the busy schedule of the actor and director. The release of The Thomas Crown Affair on March 5 2027 remains a major upcoming event in cinema. The film aims to capture the essence of the original while offering a modern interpretation. Audiences can expect a blend of action romance and suspense in the final product.