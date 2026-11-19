Michael B. Jordan's new Prime Video series The Greatest debuts with an 81% audience score. The limited series chronicles the life of Muhammad Ali, with strong performances and mixed critical reviews.

Michael B. Jordan has delivered another critical and commercial success with his latest television project, The Greatest, which premiered on November 4 on Prime Video. The limited series has garnered an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a strong debut for the show that chronicles the life of the legendary boxer. This positive reception follows Jordan's recent Academy Award win for Best Actor in the film Sinners, adding significant prestige to the new streaming release.

Series Details and Production Background

The Greatest is an eight-episode limited series that explores both the personal and professional life of Cassius Clay, who later became known as Muhammad Ali. The production was developed in close collaboration with the Muhammad Ali estate, ensuring historical authenticity and respectful representation of the icon's legacy. Lonnie Ali, the widow of the late boxer, serves as an executive producer alongside Michael B. Jordan, whose role behind the camera complements his extensive acting career.

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Jordan has a long history of working with writer-director Ryan Coogler, having previously starred in Marvel's Black Panther in 2018 and the upcoming film Sinners in 2025. Before conquering the big screen, he broke out on television with roles in HBO's The Wire in 2002, ABC's All My Children from 2003 to 2006, and NBC's Friday Night Lights from 2009 to 2011. His transition to executive producer on The Greatest allows him to shape the narrative of one of sports' most complex figures.

Cast Performances and Character Portrayals

Jaalen Best takes on the lead role of Muhammad Ali, delivering a portrayal that has been widely praised by audiences for its conviction and depth. The supporting cast features notable actors such as Omari Hardwick as Ali's father, Cassius Cash Clay Sr., and Dana Gourrier as his mother, Odessa Bird Clay. Kai Parham plays Ali's brother, Rudy, who later becomes Rahaman Ali, adding family dynamics to the central narrative.

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Recurring roles include Michael Ealy as Malcolm X, Reno Wilson as Drew Bundini Brown, and Kelly AuCoin as Joe Martin. Joel Keller also appears in a recurring capacity as Chris Dundee. The series features a robust ensemble of guest stars, including Chris Jericho as Gorgeous George, Aimé Donna Kelly as Alberta Jones, and Brandon Victor Dixon as Captain Sam. Mark Camacho plays Cus D'Amato, Dean Redman portrays Archie Moore, Hill Harper appears as Elijah Muhammad, and Tahmoh Penikett plays Henry Cooper.

Critical Reception and Audience Reactions

At the time of writing, the series has fewer than 50 audience ratings, meaning the 81% score could fluctuate as more viewers contribute their feedback. Critics have given the show a matching 81% score based on 20 reviews, indicating a consensus that the production is engaging, if not entirely flawless. Many viewers appreciate the fresh insights into Ali's personal life beyond his boxing career, finding the series both entertaining and educational.

However, the reception is not without its detractors. Some critics argue that the biographical series captures the grace and fluidity of Ali's legacy but lacks the punch and intensity needed to deliver a truly powerful portrayal. Complaints about slow pacing, uneven writing, exaggerated drama, and limited boxing action have been voiced by some audience members. Despite these criticisms, the overwhelming desire from viewers is for additional seasons of the show.

Production Details and Future Prospects

The Greatest is produced under the showrunning of Ben Watkins, who also co-wrote the series alongside Jeff Augustin, Aiyana White, Blaize Ali-Watkins, Chris Erric Maddox, and Maria Warith-Wade. Directing duties are handled by Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels, and Ben Watkins. The project represents a significant investment in sports biopics, aiming to capture the man behind the legend with nuance and detail.

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While the series may not land every punch in the eyes of purists, it offers an entertaining and insightful look at one of the most influential figures in history. Audiences appear ready for another round, suggesting that the success of this limited series could pave the way for future projects in the Jordan-produced slate. The combination of strong performances, historical collaboration, and Jordan's executive vision has created a compelling entry in the Prime Video library.