Michael B. Jordan's Rocky Movie Spinoff Series Arrives on Netflix

The Creed Trilogy, which includes 2015's Creed, 2018's Creed II, and 2023's Creed III, is set to release on Netflix on June 1st. This is a major update for fans of the wider Rocky franchise and a well-timed decision given Michael B. Jordan's recent success.

All three parts of Michael B. Jordan 's iconic Rocky movie spinoff series are set to arrive on Netflix shortly, allowing old fans a new chance to rewatch the collection, and encouraging new viewers to give the series a try.

Fresh off the major Oscars wins for Sinners, Michael B. Jordan is arguably more famous than ever, which is something of a feat given his appearance in many high-profile roles over the years. While some know Jordan best for his work in the likes of superhero releases like 2015's Fantastic Four or 2018's Black Panther, there's a far wider filmography the actor is able to boast, especially in the past few years, which have included everything from appearing in Space Jam: A New Legacy and animated action-comedy Swapped, to appearing in the aforementioned R-rated horror Sinners.

One of the other biggest roles Michael B. Jordan has ever taken on is scheduled to arrive on Netflix very soon, thanks to the influx of releases set to arrive on the platform at the start of next month. Hopefully, this will encourage a whole new audience to watch through the movies, and become fans of the film world of Rocky and its expanded spinoffs. The Creed Trilogy Is Coming To Netflix In A Matter Of Week





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Michael B. Jordan Rocky Movie Spinoff Series Creed Trilogy Netflix Oscars Sinners

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