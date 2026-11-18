Exclusive details reveal Michael B. Jordan's pivotal role as executive producer for Prime Video's The Greatest, shielding creator Ben Watkins' vision and securing the show's greenlight from studio executives.

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan played an instrumental role in bringing the boxing series The Greatest to Prime Video, acting as a crucial shield for creator Ben Watkins. Jordan stepped in as an executive producer to protect the showrunner's original vision and to help secure the project's final approval from studio executives during a critical development phase.

Producer Jordan Secures Series Green Light

While Jaalen Best portrays the heavyweight icon originally named Cassius Clay on screen, Jordan focused his efforts behind the camera. Watkins revealed in an interview with ScreenRant that Jordan was already attached to the project before fully joining the production team. The two had crossed paths many times previously and worked together on the television series Burn Notice, though it had been a while since they last spoke in depth.

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Jordan proved immediately receptive to Watkins' creative approach. He promised to protect the showrunner's vision, stating that there was nobody else who could tell this specific story. This early support laid the foundation for their professional relationship and helped stabilize the production from the very beginning.

Strategic Meeting Saves Show From Cancellation

The most significant intervention occurred when the series was on the fence regarding its renewal. Prime Video executives were evaluating the project before a major presentation meeting. Jordan was in the middle of a press tour and other production obligations but dropped everything to travel to Los Angeles for this crucial meeting.

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His presence in person helped seal the deal with network executives, directly resulting in the green light for the series. Watkins noted that while Jordan could not be in the trenches for day-to-day operations due to his other commitments, he weighed in at key moments. He pushed buttons, nudged elements, and sent essential emails to keep the creative direction intact.

Collaborative Approach Prioritizes Creative Vision

Watkins described Jordan as a powerful entity who put his ego aside during production. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, Jordan acted merely as a producer trying to help realize the showrunner's vision. This collaborative attitude allowed Watkins to maintain control over the narrative while benefiting from high-level industry support and advocacy.

The series features a strong main cast including Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa Clay, Kai Parham as Rahaman Ali, Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee, and Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston. Jordan does not appear on camera in The Greatest, focusing entirely on his producing duties to ensure the highest quality production standards.

Critical Success and Future Expansion Plans

The Greatest has earned primarily positive critical reception, boasting an 85% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews. Watkins expressed his hope that the series will return for two more seasons to explore additional chapters of Muhammad Ali's life. This expansion would allow the show to cover more iconic moments from the boxer's career beyond the initial season coverage.

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The Greatest season 1 is now available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video. Looking ahead, Michael B. Jordan will next be seen starring in The Thomas Crown Affair, which he also directed and executive produced. That film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 5, 2027, marking his next major project after this successful television endeavor.