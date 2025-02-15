Michael B. Jordan Open to Returning for Friday Night Lights Revival

The 'Friday Night Lights' revival is generating excitement, and Michael B. Jordan, who played Vince Howard, has expressed interest in returning for an episode.

The eagerness to embrace revivals frequently hinges on the legacy of the original show. Generally, the more iconic a series is, the more hesitant fans become about a reboot, fearing it might tarnish its reputation. However, the recently announced Friday Night Lights revival appears to be an outlier. Widely acclaimed as one of the greatest television shows ever produced, the news of its revival has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and its cast members.

Now, another prominent star has expressed interest in rejoining the fray. Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed quarterback Vince Howard in the latter part of the series, has disclosed that he's open to reprising his role in some capacity. Jordan attributes several of his early roles for propelling him to superstardom, and among them are his performances in the HBO crime series, The Wire. Although Jordan acknowledges that he believes that show concluded perfectly, he seems far more receptive to the prospect of returning to the beloved American sports drama, Friday Night Lights.In a recent interview with GQ, as part of his promotional tour for his upcoming feature film, Sinners, Jordan fondly reminisced about his time in some of the iconic roles of his career, which, unsurprisingly, included FNL. Jordan joined the show in the penultimate season, shifting the focus to the East Dillon Lions and introducing a new ensemble of characters, including Jordan as quarterback Vince Howard. Vince initially grapples with impostor syndrome but eventually evolves into a more confident and capable leader within the team. When asked if he would consider returning for the planned revival, Jordan responded: 'I would pop in for an episode. I would, yeah, I would, I would. I think I feel that way more than I do The Wire, because I think I was part of the original cast. I think the fact that I came in season 4 FNL, I felt like if they did a reboot, I was like alright, I can come get in this world. I'm cool with that.'The Friday Night Lights reboot originates from Universal Television, as announced late last year. The project aims to follow a similar trajectory as the original, with its creators, Jason Katims, director Peter Berg, and producer Brian Grazer, all returning for this new venture. Following an intense bidding war, Peacock emerged victorious, securing the distribution rights for the series over competitors like Netflix. The reimagined narrative will once again center on a small Texas town, this time seeking solace in its high school football team after a devastating hurricane. While a fresh cast and set of characters will be introduced, this doesn't preclude the possibility of familiar faces making guest appearances. The production has already demonstrated its openness to this idea by extending an invitation to Taylor Kitsch, who portrayed fullback Tim Riggins, to participate in the revival.Thus, Howard's return remains a distinct possibility, but as Jordan revealed, it would most likely be in a guest capacity rather than a full-fledged series commitment. As always, stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the Friday Night Lights reboot





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FRIDAYS NIGHT LIGHTS Michael B. Jordan Revival TV Show Peacock Casting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Jordan Arrested in Florida on Multiple ChargesMarcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, faces charges of cocaine possession, resisting arrest, and DUI property damage or personal injury after an arrest in Florida. Details surrounding the arrest are still emerging.

Read more »

Marcus Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested in Florida on DUI and Cocaine Possession ChargesMarcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, February 4th, on charges of DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest without violence. Authorities say Jordan was found slumped over the wheel of his car on railroad tracks after fleeing a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Police reported detecting the smell of alcohol and observing signs of impairment. Jordan refused to comply with officers' instructions and was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Read more »

Marcus Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested for DUI and Cocaine PossessionMarcus Jordan, the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan, was arrested on Tuesday for driving under the influence (DUI) after his Lamborghini SUV became stuck on train tracks. During the encounter, police also discovered cocaine in his possession.

Read more »

Michael Jordan's Son, Marcus Jordan, Arrested in Florida on DUI, Cocaine Possession ChargesMarcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on charges of DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest without violence. According to an arrest affidavit, officers observed Jordan's vehicle facing southbound on railroad tracks and determined it had fled from a traffic stop by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. During the interaction, officers detected alcohol and noted Jordan's slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. After refusing to comply with sobriety tests and exiting the vehicle, Jordan was arrested for DUI. A subsequent search revealed cocaine in his possession.

Read more »

Marcus Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested on DUI and Cocaine ChargesMarcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, February 4th, facing charges of DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest without violence.

Read more »

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, arrested, records showMarcus Jordan, son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, has been arrested in Florida, according to jail records.

Read more »