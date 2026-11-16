Michael B. Jordan Leads New Thomas Crown Affair Remake

Michael B. Jordan stars as a billionaire art thief in the upcoming Thomas Crown Affair remake, set for a March 5, 2027 theatrical release by Amazon MGM Studios.

Michael B. Jordan has officially stepped into the iconic role of Thomas Crown in the latest trailer for the highly anticipated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. This new cinematic entry reimagines the character as a billionaire who leads a double life as a sophisticated art thief. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027, promising a fresh take on the classic heist genre.

Modern Billionaire Art Heist Premise

The new iteration transforms the character from a bored playboy into a wealthy industrialist who acquires priceless art through unconventional criminal methods. In the released footage, Crown rappels up the side of a skyscraper to steal a valuable Vincent van Gogh painting from its penthouse. This modern approach highlights his wealth and physical daring while establishing a high-stakes environment for the narrative.

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Casting and Key Performers in Film

Michael B. Jordan shares the screen with a formidable cast that includes Adria Arjona as a brilliant investigator who sees through his criminal facade. The ensemble also features Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart. Kenneth Branagh appears as a determined antagonist who is relentlessly pursuing Crown to bring him down regardless of the consequences.

Honoring Legacy of Classic Films

The franchise originated with the 1968 thriller starring Steve McQueen as a bored playboy who robbed banks to add excitement to his life. That film featured Faye Dunaway as insurance investigator Viki Anderson and was directed by Norman Jewison. The original movie became one of McQueen's most memorable hits and won an Oscar for the Best Original Song The Windmills of Your Mind.

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1999 Remake and Genre Influence

John McTiernan directed the previous remake in 1999, casting Pierce Brosnan as Crown, an art thief with a different modus operandi. Rene Russo played Catherine Banning, the nemesis turned lover in that version, while Faye Dunaway returned for a cameo as a therapist. Both the original 1968 film and the 1999 remake are now considered classics of the heist genre, setting a high bar for this new adaptation.

Theatrical Release and Studio Details

Amazon MGM Studios is producing the new Michael B. Jordan film and plans for a wide theatrical release on March 5, 2027. The studio is banking on the strong pedigree of the property to attract audiences who enjoy stylish crime thrillers and high-concept heist narratives. The upcoming release aims to introduce the iconic character to a new generation of viewers.