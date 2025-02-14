Michael B Jordan Hopes for a Successful Blade Movie in the MCU

Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the Black Panther films, expresses his hope for the successful development of a Blade movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michael B. Jordan , the actor known for his portrayal of Erik Killmonger in the Black Panther films, offered his insights on the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ). While acknowledging the recent challenges and setbacks faced by the franchise during the Multiverse Saga, Jordan expressed confidence in Marvel Studios' ability to course-correct. 'They'll get it back,' he stated, recognizing that every franchise experiences ups and downs.

Jordan, however, eagerly anticipates the future of the MCU, particularly the development of a Blade film. 'I hope it gets together,' he said, emphasizing the importance of the Blade franchise to him.The Blade project, starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, it has been caught in development limbo, cycling through various directors and writers as Marvel reportedly struggles to find the right narrative direction. As a result of these delays, the film's release date remains unconfirmed. Despite the setbacks, the character's presence was felt in a surprising cameo in last year's 'What If...?', voiced by Ali. Jordan's comments reflect the shared desire of many fans to see a successful Blade film in the MCU. The character holds immense potential, blending action, horror, and compelling storytelling. A talented actor like Ali at the helm could elevate the project to new heights, building upon the legacy established by Wesley Snipes' original trilogy. It's disheartening that the film's progress remains stagnant, but Marvel's continued interest offers a glimmer of hope





