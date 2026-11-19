Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori speaks after a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking responsibility without making excuses while discussing the upcoming return of injured players including Ja Morant.

Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Micah Nori sat at the podium, fulfilling his media duties and taking questions following a gut-wrenching PortlandHis usual Southern smile and glow weren't present, instead replaced by the frantic fidgeting of his hands through his hair.

, an opportunity to come back to Minnesota and demonstrate the elite culture and team cohesiveness he has built in his first season with the Trail Blazers. In the game, the banged-up and bruised Blazers squad fought valiantly in a back-and-forth contest against the Timberwolves, but ultimately suffered from a lapse in focus, bottling the game with just six seconds to go.

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Despite all the excuses that could be made about injuries and the talent of the roster that had to be set out to play, Micah Nori didn’t dodge any questions or make any excuses for the Blazers’ defeat. In what seemed like a rare, somber postgame availability from the Blazers’ head coach, he closed his questioning with words that could keep the positive energy around the Blazers and their fan base going forward.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “A lot of this road trip left and a lot of our pieces getting ready to come back healthy,” Nori said to the media in the back rooms of Target Center. Now, nowhere in that sentence did he single out Ja Morant as a player in particular raring for a return.

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However, given the minor extent of Deni Avdija and Chris Youngblood’s injuries, it is only right to assume that Ja Morant’s return could be on the horizon. , prior to the NBA Cup in Los Angeles, that Morant met with a doctor in California who gave him a some good news reegarding his recovery from his grade 2 hamstring strain.

And for the eagle-eyed fan, it seemed as if Morant muttered to Avdija late in the fourth quarter during the first matchup against the Timberwolves that he was “That being said, if there was ever a time for the Blazers to get positive injury news, it would be now, as the latest two-game skid has been much more due to the missing players rather than the team’s style of play or skill level.we discussed here with Blazers On SI , the average time a player misses due to this type of injury is about five weeks, which would slate Morant’s return for around the first week of December.

After Nori’s comments and the meeting with the doctor in Los Angeles, Morant could be making his return before the end of the Blazers’ six-game road trip, which concludes on Monday, November 23, in Philadelphia. It is far from a foregone conclusion that Morant will be healthy enough to go in under a week’s time, but it is very positive to hear things may be trending in the right direction, especially after the Blazers’ recent performances.